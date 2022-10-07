NFL Exec Suggests Firing of Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett

Love him or hate him, the increasingly disastrous 2022 Broncos season falls directly at the feet of head coach Nathaniel Hackett. No different than his (fired) predecessors, Hackett bears chief responsibility for Denver’s disappointing record and an offense that can’t be described as anything other than broken.

While general manager George Paton has given zero indication Hackett’s job is insecure — Paton handpicked him only nine months ago, after all — there exists a sentiment among NFL circles that perhaps the former Packers Assistant already warrants the figurative axe.

