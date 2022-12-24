NFL Exec Lists 3 Names That May Replace David Montgomery

The Chicago Bears have some tough decisions ahead of them this off-season. It starts with what GM Ryan Poles plans to do about David Montgomery. Barring an unexpected injury, the running back will cross the 1,000-yards-from-scrimmage mark for his fourth year in a row. If he can add another touchdown, it’ll be the fourth straight year with at least seven. That kind of consistency is hard to come by at any position. Still, it’s difficult to say whether he’s been good enough to earn a long-term extension.

Running backs have a short shelf life in the NFL. That is why paying them is difficult for teams. Some have long careers, like Frank Gore or Adrian Peterson. However, most tend to flame out by their 30th birthday. Montgomery turns 26 next year. That means he should have at least three good seasons left, assuming he stays healthy. Sharing the backfield with Khalil Herbert should ease the wear and tear. Still, throwing $8-12 million per year at him isn’t something many teams would do. Not when there are better options available. One NFL executive told Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune the Bears would have a chance to upgrade.

Adding any one of these names would make their offense better.

An AFC personnel evaluator listed Jacobs, Barkley and Kareem Hunt of the Cleveland Browns as the top-three pending free agents at the position. They added a caveat with Hunt, explaining that some teams might not consider him because of past off-field issues. Hunt was suspended for eight games in 2019 after a disturbing video surfaced showing him attacking a woman. Pollard has been more productive than Ezekiel Elliott this season, but there are questions about whether the 6-foot, 209-pounder can handle the load of a true workhorse back. “I like Montgomery but he’s not a Breakaway speed guy,” the personnel man said. “He’s more quick than fast. I don’t think he has a ton of value on third down. He’s more of a base-down guy with a degree of third-down value.”

The Bears are in a unique spot with David Montgomery.

Unlike most NFL teams, they aren’t pressed for cap space. They should have well over $100 million available going into next March. So if GM Ryan Poles wanted to give Montgomery an extension, nobody would really blink an eye at it. He is overflowing with cash. As long as the deal isn’t north of $10 million per year, it’s a safe bet most people would accept it. The guy is a good player and terrific locker room presence. Rewarding him would go a long way towards winning over other players on the roster.

That said, what the executive brought up was accurate. Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley are studs. Genuine three-down threats that can win on the ground and through the air. Poles also has connections with Hunt from their time in Kansas City together. It isn’t crazy to think the Bears might move on from David Montgomery if they believe they can do better. After all, this is a run-first offense. The more they can maximize Justin Fields’ Threat as a runner, the better. Answers should be forthcoming by the end of February.