NFL Early Win TNF Promo: Go Up a TD and Get Paid Immediately on DraftKings Sportsbook!

DraftKings Sportsbook is running a slam-dunk promo for the Thursday Night Football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers: if the team you pick goes up by at least 7 points at any point during the game, you win immediately, even if your team ends up losing the game!

The promotion is called the NFL Early Win Promo. DraftKings Sportsbook bettors have already been bailed out by the Early Win Promo this season. In Week 1, the Tennessee Titans led the New York Giants by 13 points and reached a win probability of 90% at one point during the game. However, the Titans blew the lead and ended up missing a 47-yard field goal as time expired, which would have been a tough beat for Titans Moneyline bettors. Instead, Titans bettors who opted into this promo on DraftKings Sportsbook cashed their bet.

To opt into the NFL Early Win Promohead over to the DraftKings Sportsbook promos page!

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Terms and Conditions

Go up a TD and get paid immediately! Win your Moneyline bet if your team leads by at least 7 points at ANY time, even if they lose the game! Quick Terms: – Opt-in and receive one (1) “Up 7” Early Win token for the Chargers vs. Chiefs game on 9/15 at 8:20 PM ET – Place a pre-game, paid Moneyline bet and if your team leads by at least 7 points at any time in the game, your bet wins – Bet will be settled as a Winner when your team goes up 7+ points – You must select the Early Win token from your bet slip before placing your Moneyline bet to apply the promotion – Max Wager: $250 – Placing wagers on both sides of the Moneyline will disqualify you from this promotion – If the team selected never leads by 7+ points, the bet will be settled in accordance with the game outcome – One Qualifying bet per user per game – Early Win token expires at 8:20 PM ET on 9/15 – Excludes parlays, same game parlays, live bets, bonus bets, cash out bets, voided bets, profit boosts, and odds boosts – If you are using our mobile app, please update your DraftKings Sportsbook App to version V3.35 or greater – Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and lo cated in AZ, ONT (19+), CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NH (18+), OR, VA, WV, or WY (18+)

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. That draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.