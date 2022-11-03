NFL Draft, World Cup each expected to generate $100M-plus in economic impact

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Both the 2023 NFL Draft and 2026 FIFA World Cup will have an expected economic impact of more than $100 million, according to Kansas City, Missouri.

Depending on how many games FIFA elects to play at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the money pumped into Kansas City’s economy could approach or surpass a half-billion dollars.

KCMO in conjunction with the NFL estimate that next spring’s draft, which the city ​​plans to host at Union Station will produce approximately $102.1 million in direct spending in the city’s economy.

RELATED | Walk a preliminary map of 2023 NFL Draft grounds

The city and NFL project that the 2023 NFL Draft will attract 350,000 visitors to Kansas City for the draft, which takes place April 27-29.

There will be other activities during the week leading up to the first round of the draft on Thursday, April 27.

The expected attendance figure is in line with pre-pandemic estimates for past NFL drafts.

The estimated economic impact includes approximately $62 million spent on accommodations, $6 million on transportation, $17 million on food and beverage, $7.5 million in retail and recreational spending, and $8.6 million in general business spending to support the event, according to figures provided by the city.

“All told, we estimate these impacts will generate over $10M in direct tax receipts to the region,” Assistant City Manager Melissa Kozakiewicz said via email to KSHB 41 News.

RELATED | Hundreds of volunteers needed for 2023 NFL Draft

The estimated economic impact of the World Cup will be even greater, but it is harder to predict because of several variables.

The number of games awarded to Kansas City along with how many teams choose the city as its home base for the World Cup — and how far they make it in the tournament — will significantly impact the projected financial windfall.

“That said, a study conducted in 2018 by the Boston Consulting Group for The United States Soccer Federation found that each host city could generate at least $160 million-$620 million in incremental economic activity,” Kozakiewicz said via email.

—