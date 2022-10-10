NFL draft Scouting notes: Tyree Wilson, Will Anderson

The last few years, my Six From Saturday notes have been included at the bottom of my MMQB column on Monday mornings. This year, they’ll be published as a separate post each week. Here are my thoughts on this weekend’s college action, geared mostly toward what should be of interest to NFL fans.

1) Back in the summer, we gave you the annual NFS preseason rankings of top draft-eligible prospects. To the surprise of no one, Alabama edge Will Anderson and Georgia 3-technique Jalen Carter were Nos. 1 and 2. Although some were surprised that Carter outranked Anderson on the list, both are, and have been, seen as elite prospects. What stunned a lot of people was who was ranked third. That was Texas Tech edge Tyree Wilson. Six weeks into the college season, it looks like NFS had it right. He may not be the third pick in the draft, but I had one NFC exec refer to him as a first-round “lock” Saturday, after the Red Raiders lost to Oklahoma State (Wilson had half a sack, a hurry and four tackles ).

.

