NFL draft Scouting notes: Kentucky QB Will Levis

The last few years, my Six From Saturday notes have been included at the bottom of my MMQB column on Monday mornings. This year, they’ll be published as a separate post each week. Here are my thoughts on this weekend’s college action, geared mostly toward what should be of interest to NFL fans.

1) Kentucky QB Will Levis didn’t help himself, from an NFL standpoint, on Saturday night in a showcase game against Hendon Hooker and Tennessee. Yes, things got away from the Wildcats early, and the line’s been an issue all year. But it’s hard to say that he did a lot to elevate the guys around him, finishing 16-of-27 for 98 yards and three picks. That said, the NFL still thinks highly of a guy who’s in the mix with Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud to be the first quarterback taken in April.

