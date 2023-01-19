NFL Draft Remains Georgia’s Best Recruiting Pitch

“Recruiting is the lifeblood of college football.”

We’ve all heard that anecdote about college recruiting a million times. It’s absolutely true, even in the day and age of NIL and the Transfer Portal, recruiting the best Talent to your school remains the best and most consistent path to success. Sure, you can build teams through the Transfer Portal, like Michigan State has tried to do, but it’s volatile. Typically, the best players in the country go to the best teams, and once you’re on the best team, you don’t leave unless there’s someone there that’s better than you, typically.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button