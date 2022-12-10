NFL draft pundits weigh in on pro prospects of Gamecocks’ Spencer Rattler | South Carolina

COLUMBIA — Spencer Rattler has left no doubt that he will play in South Carolina’s Dec. 30 Gator Bowl date with Notre Dame. That’s his immediate future.

His long-term future?

TBD.

“Ending like this, it’s a big thing,” Rattler said after becoming one of the few quarterbacks in USC history to beat Clemson (and one of the few still to do it at Memorial Stadium). “I’m going to talk with my family and just pray on it. But we’ll see here soon.”

Some have believed since Rattler committed to the Gamecocks a year ago that he would be a one-year rental, in Columbia for a season to again display the Championship form he showed as an Oklahoma redshirt freshman before losing his job the following year. He’d play and move on to the NFL, no matter the results.

Some thinking has changed. Through 10 games, Rattler’s numbers were a mere 180 of 277 (65 percent) for 1,982 yards and eight touchdowns, the last out-weighed by a staggering nine interceptions. That performance certainly didn’t scream NFL.

Then the thinking changed again. Over the past two games, against Top 10 teams each vying for a spot in the College Football Playoff, Rattler was a robust 55 of 76 (72.4 percent) for 768 yards and eight touchdowns, quadrupling the two interceptions he tossed. That’s the Talent that could light up gridirons on Sundays.

But the inconsistency of the season is on the minds of draft analysts, three of whom offered their views to The Post and Courier.

“Spencer’s talented. He’s got an NFL arm. He’s been a winner. They won at Oklahoma, and man, they finished strong with South Carolina this year,” said Mike Detillier, Publisher of the M&D Draft Report and in the draft pundit business for 35 years. “But there is some erratic nature to his game, and that’s apparent.

“I’d probably grade him as a fourth-round pick.”

Detillier mentioned the Gunslinger part of Rattler’s game, something that an NFL Coach could think, “I’ll Coach that out of him.” That would be wishful thinking, Detillier says.

“He’s got some athletic skills that certainly jump out at you, got some movement skills. The one thing that jumps out to me is the consistency part. They played big-time those last two games. That was not there all year long.”

Charlie Campbell of Walter Football, the NFL media mock-draft accuracy leader in 2022, 2019 and 2017, had a similar view. The cowboy mentality can help Rattler, if it can be channeled.

“Teams like players that can make plays off-schedule, where when everything is covered, they can ad-lib with their feet, turn it into backyard football,” Campbell said. “The NFL is really trending towards that quarterback. That’s definitely something that can help Rattler, if he can control the beast a little bit. Pick his spots and really unleash it at the right time.”

But Rattler’s overall season?

“I think that the best thing for him would be to go back to school. While he finished the year strong, he’s had uneven performances, with the turnovers, the lack of ball control at times,” Campbell said. “I think if he enters this draft, he could end up going on Day 2, because I think he’ll work out well. I think he has a lot going for him physically, he just needs refinement.

“If he were to go back to school and really improve on the decision-making and ball security, he could take off and end up being one of those guys like Kenny Pickett, who goes from a late-round projection to the first round. “

Several NFL Scouts attended games this season, and one from an AFC West team was asked about Rattler’s prospects.

“He’s won 23 games as a starter playing against good competition. That’s a lot of winning,” he said, listing Rattler’s positives. “Arm strength, can make all the throws, has played in different systems already.”

Then the same negative.

“They didn’t seem to get better for two whole years until just recently.”

The NFL’s underclassman committee will likely get back to Rattler with its advice soon, if it hasn’t already, and the Gator Bowl could be another display of what Rattler has shown the past two games. The questions will be there throughout Bowl prep — if one more game would make up Rattler’s mind, or if he’s already decided.

Crazy things happen in Bowl games and immediate professional declarations afterwards are not unique.

Neither are decisions to run it back again.

Gene Sapakoff contributed to this story