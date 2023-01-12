NFL Draft projections for Georgia football star

On Thursday, Georgia Bulldogs star tight end Darnell Washington announced that he would be entering the 2023 NFL draft.

Darnell Washington took to Twitter to announce the news.

“My time in Athens has come to an end as I work to pursue my dreams of playing in the NFL. I’m excited to announce that I will be declaring for the NFL draft.” wrote Washington.

During his time at Georgia, Washington proved to be one of the most dominant forces in the nation.

Over his first two seasons, Washington recorded 17 receptions for 320 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

This past season, as Georgia went on to win the National Championship, Darnell Washington had a much bigger role. He finished the season with 28 receptions for 454 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

But as Washington enters the draft, where could the Georgia star land? Let’s take a look.

While Washington found success during his time at Georgia, there was still more to be seen. At the moment, much of his future projection comes from his size. AT 6-7 and 270 pounds, Washington could be one of the biggest forces in the NFL. While he isn’t the fastest, he can still impact the game in a big way. His blocking, and ability to impact all areas of the field could make him a highly sought-after option.

A strong Pro Day and NFL combine could cause Darnell Washington to fly up draft boards. But with several other talented tight ends in this year’s draft class, he may not be the first name called.

Ultimately, Washington could hear his name in either the second or third round. Teams such as the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, or Washington Commanders could be ideal landing spots.