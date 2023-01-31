NFL Draft Profile: Jack Colletto, Linebacker, Oregon State Beavers

Jack Colletto

Oregon State Beavers

#12

Pos: FB

Phone: 6026

Weight: 239

Hand: 0968

Arm: 3128

Wing: 7500

40: 4.90

DOB: 11/19/1998

Hometown: Camas, WA

High School: Camas

Eligibility: 2023

Background:

Originally from Camas, Washington. Attended Camas High School. Began his college career at Arizona Western College. As a freshman, he played in ten games, totaling 548 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, 185 rushing yards, and nine rushing touchdowns. Transferred to Oregon State University prior to the 2018 season. During his sophomore season, he played in eight games, totaling 201 passing yards and five rushing touchdowns. As a junior, he played some quarterback but made the transition to linebacker. Decided to redshirt his junior season. During the shortened 2020 season, he played in all seven games, totaling fourteen tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss. He also had 128 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. As a redshirt junior, he played in all twelve games, totaling 144 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns. He also had seven tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, and one forced fumble. He had an outstanding redshirt senior season, playing in twelve games, totaling 103 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns and forty six receiving yards. He also had twenty seven tackles, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. Declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.