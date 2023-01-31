NFL Draft Profile: Bennett Williams, Safety, Oregon Ducks

Bennett Williams

Oregon Ducks

#15

Post: S

Phone: 5117

Weight: 205

Hands: 1000

Arm: 3038

Wing: 7558

40: 4.60

DOB: 2/26/1999

Hometown: Campbell, CA

High School: Saint Francis

Eligibility: 2023

Background:

Originally from Campbell, California. Attended St. Francis High School. Began his college career at Illinois. As a freshman, he played in eleven games, totaling sixty-four tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and three interceptions. Dismissed from the university during the 2018 season due to breaking team rules. Transferred to the College of San Mateo prior to the 2018 season. Decided to redshirt the 2018 season. As a sophomore, he totaled forty-five tackles, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles. Transferred to the University of Oregon prior to the 2020 season. During the shortened 2020 season, he played in all seven games, totaling fifteen tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack. As a junior, he played in five games, totaling twenty one tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and three interceptions. He suffered an injury that kept him out for part of the season. During his senior season, he started in all thirteen games, totaling seventy two tackles, which ranked first on the team, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.