NFL Draft Order Week 11: Bengals sitting just outside the playoff mix
The Cincinnati Bengals are right back into the heat of a tight playoff race in the AFC. With a current record of 5-4 headed into Week 11, they would receive the 18th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft were it to occur today.
With that pick, they’d probably look to add another cornerback, a pass-rushing defensive tackle, or maybe a replacement for Jonah Williams at Offensive tackle.
Meanwhile, the Bengals’ AFC North rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, would receive the 10th-overall pick on account of their 3-6 record. And the Baltimore Ravens would get pick 25 thanks to being in first place in the division.
The Cleveland Browns are without a pick, as they traded theirs to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Otherwise, they would have had the ninth-overall pick.
Speaking of, the Texans are still in line for the No. 1 pick, but the Raiders are right behind them.
So how much will those spots move around this week when Cincinnati heads to Pittsburgh? We discuss in this week’s show:
NFL Draft Order Week 11
1. Houston Texans
2. Las Vegas Raiders
3. Carolina Panthers
4. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
6. Chicago Bears
7. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)
8. Detroit Lions (from LA Rams)
9. Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
10. Pittsburgh Steelers
11. Detroit Lions
12. Atlanta Falcons
13. Arizona Cardinals
14. Green Bay Packers
15. Indianapolis Colts
16. Washington Commanders
17. Los Angeles Chargers
18. Cincinnati Bengals
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Denver Broncos (from SF via MIA)
21. New England Patriots
22. Seattle Seahawks
23. New York Jets
24. Buffalo Bills
25. Baltimore Ravens
26. Tennessee Titans
27. Dallas Cowboys
28. New York Giants
29. Minnesota Vikings
30. Kansas City Chiefs
31. Philadelphia Eagles