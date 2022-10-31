NFL Draft order: Lions, Texans would own top Picks if the season ended today

It’s now the Midway point of the NFL season, and a majority of teams are already preparing for the upcoming NFL Draft. The 2023 crop offers a light at the end of a soot-filled Wasteland hellhole known as the 2022 NFL season. Prospects like CJ Stroud and Bryce Young offer hope of a reversal of fortune for QB-needy teams, and players like Will Anderson, Jalen Carter, Quentin Johnston, Joey Porter Jr. and Jordan Addison offer foundational pieces at different positions for teams one player away from contention.

After a very topsy turvy start to the season, the teams that we expected to be at the top of the draft are now firmly there, as the NFL tries to sort itself out after being flipped and turned upside down. Teams like Detroit, Jacksonville and Houston are matriculating themselves at the top of the draft, and the rest of the order is being finalized through eight weeks.

Last week, SB Nation did a midseason mock draft, and QB needy teams like Detroit and Carolina found their potential QBs of the future, while players like Jalen Carter fall. These orders are set via Tankathon, and will be updated after the Monday night games every week.

NFL Draft order 2023 post-Week 8:

Detroit Tigers Houston Texans Carolina Panthers Pittsburgh Steelers Jacksonville Jaguars Las Vegas Raiders Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns) Tampa Bay Buccaneers Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans Saints Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos) Arizona Cardinals Chicago Bears Green Bay Packers Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams) Indianapolis Colts New England Patriots Washington Commanders Cincinnati Bengals Atlanta Falcons Miami Dolphins (via San Francisco 49ers) Los Angeles Chargers Seattle Seahawks New York Jets Miami Dolphins—VACATED Baltimore Ravens Kansas City Chiefs Dallas Cowboys New York Giants Tennessee Titans Minnesota Vikings Buffalo Bills Philadelphia Eagles

How to watch the 2023 NFL Draft

Event: 2023 NFL Draft

Date: April 27 – 29, 2023

TV: ESPN