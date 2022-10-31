NFL Draft order: Lions, Texans would own top Picks if the season ended today

It’s now the Midway point of the NFL season, and a majority of teams are already preparing for the upcoming NFL Draft. The 2023 crop offers a light at the end of a soot-filled Wasteland hellhole known as the 2022 NFL season. Prospects like CJ Stroud and Bryce Young offer hope of a reversal of fortune for QB-needy teams, and players like Will Anderson, Jalen Carter, Quentin Johnston, Joey Porter Jr. and Jordan Addison offer foundational pieces at different positions for teams one player away from contention.

After a very topsy turvy start to the season, the teams that we expected to be at the top of the draft are now firmly there, as the NFL tries to sort itself out after being flipped and turned upside down. Teams like Detroit, Jacksonville and Houston are matriculating themselves at the top of the draft, and the rest of the order is being finalized through eight weeks.

Last week, SB Nation did a midseason mock draft, and QB needy teams like Detroit and Carolina found their potential QBs of the future, while players like Jalen Carter fall. These orders are set via Tankathon, and will be updated after the Monday night games every week.

NFL Draft order 2023 post-Week 8:

  1. Detroit Tigers
  2. Houston Texans
  3. Carolina Panthers
  4. Pittsburgh Steelers
  5. Jacksonville Jaguars
  6. Las Vegas Raiders
  7. Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)
  8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  9. Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans Saints
  10. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos)
  11. Arizona Cardinals
  12. Chicago Bears
  13. Green Bay Packers
  14. Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams)
  15. Indianapolis Colts
  16. New England Patriots
  17. Washington Commanders
  18. Cincinnati Bengals
  19. Atlanta Falcons
  20. Miami Dolphins (via San Francisco 49ers)
  21. Los Angeles Chargers
  22. Seattle Seahawks
  23. New York Jets
  24. Miami Dolphins—VACATED
  25. Baltimore Ravens
  26. Kansas City Chiefs
  27. Dallas Cowboys
  28. New York Giants
  29. Tennessee Titans
  30. Minnesota Vikings
  31. Buffalo Bills
  32. Philadelphia Eagles

How to watch the 2023 NFL Draft

Event: 2023 NFL Draft

Date: April 27 – 29, 2023

TV: ESPN

