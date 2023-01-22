NFL Draft: Notre Dame Safety Brandon Joseph Needs A Bounce Back Process

When former Northwestern All-American safety Brandon Joseph chose to transfer to Notre Dame, the news was met with extreme optimism. Getting a playmaker like that on the back end for the Irish was an exciting proposition.

Unfortunately the play did not live up to expectations. Joseph now enters this draft process with a lot to prove for evaluators as he hopes to hear his name called in the 2023 NFL Draft this April.

