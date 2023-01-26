NFL Draft: New England Patriots Getting Compensatory Picks?

Leave it to the New England Patriots to potentially earn an Unexpected win in January … even if they miss out on the NFL playoffs.

According to projections from Over the Cap, the Patriots are set to gain three picks through compensatory means at the upcoming NFL Draft. That’s one below the maximum amount of four, with only the Los Angeles Rams set to earn that crucial quartet.

If the Picks come to pass, the Patriots would net extra choices in the fourth, sixth, and seventh rounds as the appropriate compensation for respectively losing JC Jackson, Ted Karras, and Brandon Bolden. That would give them 11 Picks to work with (their best tally since they likewise had 11 in 2015) as they prepare for a potentially fateful offseason that could bid farewell to several names, be it through free agency or retirements.

