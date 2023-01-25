NFL Draft: Interview with Southern Illinois DB Antonio Fletcher

Antonio Fletcher polished his NFL resume for years leading up to the moment he declared for the draft. The Lithonia native and football safety went from Arkansas State to Southern Illinois, dominating on both teams along the way.

At Arkansas State in 2018, Fletcher had a reserve role on the secondary and special teams. During that time, he had 19 tackles and one forced fumble. It was the next season that he had a breakout year and only went up from there. He played 11 games as a starter, accumulating 58 tackles, four tackles for loss, five pass breakups and one forced fumble.

