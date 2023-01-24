NFL Draft: Interview with Adams State WR Elijah Harper

“I need football,”

These are the words Adams State University’s wide receiver, Elijah Harper, lives by. As he gears up for the 2023 NFL Draft, he discusses his journey and how the game impacted him.

The Stockton, Ca. native graduated from Western Ranch in 2017. He then went to San Matteo junior college before transferring to Adams State to pursue a degree in business management and play football.

His football journey goes back to when he first wanted to play at 2 years old. Harper started playing when he was old enough and never stopped.

