NFL Draft: Arkansas OL Ricky Stromberg has Brain and Brawn

A fixture of the Arkansas Razorbacks Offensive line Ricky Stromberg declared for the 2023 NFL Draft shortly after Thanksgiving.

Stromberg has distinguished himself as one of the top interior linemen available in the upcoming draft in Kansas City. Starting all but three games during his four-year career with the Razorbacks, he decided to forgo his extra year of eligibility.

The timing of Stromberg’s decision left him opting out of playing in the Liberty Bowl, but the 2022 First Team All-SEC center will be suiting up once again in the East West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas on February 2nd. An invitation he accepted almost immediately after declaring for the NFL Draft.

