NFL Draft Analyst thinks 2 Tennessee Vols will be drafted in the top 75

James Foster, an NFL film/draft Analyst for AtoZ Sports, feels like a couple of Tennessee Vols have a chance to be drafted pretty high.

Foster pointed out that redshirt senior wide receiver Cedric Tillman and redshirt junior Kamal Hadden will be selected among the top 75 picks.

Specifically, Foster said Tillman will go top 50 and Hadden will go top 75.

Cedric Tillman isn’t making it out of the top 50, and Kamal Hadden isn’t making it out of the top 75. #draft — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) September 10, 2022

Everyone knows about Tillman after his breakout season last year.





Hadden, on the other hand, has been a bright spot in the secondary for the Vols so far this season.

But unfortunately, it looks like he won’t be back on Rocky Top next season (I can’t blame him if he’s going to be a top 75 pick). The Vols, however, are more than happy to have him Anchor a Shaky secondary this season.

Featured image via Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK