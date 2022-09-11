NFL Draft Analyst thinks 2 Tennessee Vols will be drafted in the top 75

James Foster, an NFL film/draft Analyst for AtoZ Sports, feels like a couple of Tennessee Vols have a chance to be drafted pretty high.

Foster pointed out that redshirt senior wide receiver Cedric Tillman and redshirt junior Kamal Hadden will be selected among the top 75 picks.

Specifically, Foster said Tillman will go top 50 and Hadden will go top 75.

Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) is tackled by Pittsburgh defensive back MJ Devonshire (12) during the first half of a game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Pittsburgh Panthers in Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Everyone knows about Tillman after his breakout season last year.

Hadden, on the other hand, has been a bright spot in the secondary for the Vols so far this season.

But unfortunately, it looks like he won’t be back on Rocky Top next season (I can’t blame him if he’s going to be a top 75 pick). The Vols, however, are more than happy to have him Anchor a Shaky secondary this season.

