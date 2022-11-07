NFL Draft Analyst Ranks Bison Offensive Lineman Cody Mauch Among Top-50 Prospects – InForum

FARGO — North Dakota State could have another high NFL Draft selection from its Offensive line.

Bison senior left tackle Cody Mauch is rated as a top-50 prospect, according to The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, a national NFL Writer who covers the draft.

Brugler rates Mauch as the No. 50 prospect in his recent midseason NFL Draft rankings.

“North Dakota State has had a good run of producing draft picks along the offensive line, but Cody Mauch has the talent to be the best of the group,” Brugler wrote.

North Dakota State lineman Cody Mauch is a highly regarded NFL Draft prospect, according to The Athletic’s Dane Brugler. David Samson/The Forum

Brugler added that Mauch has NFL starting potential and could play tackle or get moved inside to guard.

“Mauch has impressive athletic traits with the glass-eating personality that NFL coaches covet up front,” Brugler added.

The 6-foot-6, 303-pound Mauch could potentially give the Bison a third consecutive NFL Draft with an Offensive linemen selected. The Cincinnati Bengals picked former Bison offensive tackle Cordell Volson in the fourth round (136 overall) of the 2021 draft.

In 2020, the Tennessee Titans took former NDSU Offensive lineman Dillon Radunz in the second round at No. 53 overall.

Mauch has been one of the top-rated Offensive linemen in college football this fall, according to Pro Football Focus. He has an overall grade of 87.8 from PFF to rank sixth among all Division I linemen (FBS and FCS) with 350 or more snaps.

Mauch is second among all FCS Offensive linemen with more than 350 snaps, behind Rhode Island sophomore Ajani Cornelius.

Mauch isn’t the only Bison football player to receive attention from a national analyst. ESPN’s draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. has NDSU senior Hunter Luepke rated as the top prospect among fullbacks/H-backs for the upcoming NFL Draft. Kiper’s most recent rankings were released last week.

The 6-foot-1, 236-pound Luepke has rushed for 592 yards and nine touchdowns on 94 attempts through nine games this fall. He also has 14 catches for 196 yards and four TDs.

The Bison have had five players selected in the previous two NFL Drafts.