NFL draft Analyst Mel Kiper Jr. high on Jalen Carter, Georgia star competing to become No. 1 overall pick

ATHENS — Georgia football could end up with back-to-back No. 1 overall Picks if Jalen Carter finishes this season strong. Carter, regarded by most to be the most Athletic and disruptive defensive tackle in the college ranks, was recently ranked No. 2 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft by ESPN Analyst Mel Kiper Jr. Carter is one of several Bulldogs who will be watched closely down the stretch starting with the 3:30 pm Showdown with No. 1-ranked Tennessee at Sanford Stadium.

Kiper noted that Carter returned to play against Florida last Saturday and made a difference. RELATED: 88 more than just another number on Georgia defense, Tennessee takes notice “Even though he was on a snap count, his impact was apparent on passing downs,” Kiper noted in his ESPN pay site article.

Carter played 20 snaps in the 42-20 win over the Gators, derailing Florida’s last-gasp fourth down play while they were still in contention. “Georgia had vice Defenders picked in Round 1 last April, and Carter arguably was more disruptive than all of them last season.” Indeed, former Georgia interior defensive linemen and first-round picks Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt said the same things.

Defensive end Travon Walker was the NFL draft’s overall No. 1 pick last season, while linebacker Quay Walker and safety Lewis Cine were the other first-round picks. RELATED: Josh Heupel notes Georgia line shuffle, comments on Robert Beal Carter’s return from the sprained MCL allows him to show the sort of consistency that NFL teams are looking to see in a potential No. 1 overall pick. “He has a big Fram and can play as a 3-technique tackle,” Kiper said. “I want to see him be a little more consistent, but NFL teams will bet on his ceiling.” Kiper currently has Alabama star Will Anderson as his projected overall No. 1 pick ahead of Carter, with Ohio State QB CJ Stroud projected as the No. 3 overall picks. Kentucky QB Will Levis and Alabama QB Bryce Young round out the Top 5.