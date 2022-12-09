NFL Draft 2024: DJ Uiagalelei and other transfer Portal QB prospects to watch

Every offseason, the transfer Portal becomes less of a Boogeyman in the eyes of fans and coaches, and we continue to learn more about the player movement behaviors and trendlines in this era of college football. Comparing last year with this one, much of the transfer Portal heat is tied to high-profile coaching changes, but we haven’t seen many of those so far.

So the Portal is light on easily recognizable names right now. The transfer window stays open until Jan. 18. There are some players, though, who will step into new situations next season with important chapters left to write before trying their hands at the next level. Even with warts in their tape, there is reason for at least a little optimism about their chances at getting an NFL shot.

That’s especially true of the quarterbacks on the move. Let’s take a look at five of the most interesting transfer-portal options at that position, as well as a few other names to remember.

The underperforming DJ Uiagalelei turns a new page, walking away from Clemson, where he benched during the ACC Championship Game for blue-chip freshman Cade Klubnik. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound quarterback theoretically checks off every physical trait you’d covet in a QB: legitimate arm strength, mobility to create with his legs and the core strength to finish his throws under pressure.

However, his Mechanics seemed to suffer after the departure of Tony Elliott, Clemson’s former Offensive coordinator. Uiagalelei never looked comfortable working in the middle of the field as a passer and grew more and more tentative as a decision-maker. During the 2021 season, he slid from the podium of “the next star quarterback” to being a player I wasn’t sure was draftable at the lowest moments.

They showed progress this season. But if he wants to get a real shot to play quarterback in the NFL, he’s going to have to embrace using his Athletic ability, clean up his feet and throwing motion and navigate the pocket much better when it’s breaking down. If he can produce consistent growth in those facets, he has enough name recognition and physical traits for a team to take a chance in the middle of the draft. I’d be hesitant to have much hope for a drastic turnaround now, though.

mark this under things you love to see. pic.twitter.com/642G3wuALL — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 12, 2022

Devin Leary isn’t a “traits” guy, the way you’d consider a player like Uiagalelei, and he’s working to recover from a torn pectoral muscle on his right side (throwing arm). That said, Leary was productive in all four of his years as North Carolina State’s starter, with almost 7,000 passing yards and 62 touchdowns.

His best trait is his poise in the pocket. He can slip by pressure and step up to finish his throws, even as things break down around him. He throws with elevation on his passes instead of velocity, which is meant to give his receivers a chance to win over the top of defenders. Despite a lack of arm talent, Leary crosses the threshold of pro-level ball placement and can operate in any kind of passing offense.

If his pec injury heals properly and he can get through all of the 2023 season healthy, Leary should get a chance to be a late-round pick and serve as a backup in the NFL.

FIRST OFFENSIVE PLAY OF THE GAME: TD 😤 @PackFootball pic.twitter.com/dLvRoRj9bc — ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 24, 2022

Spencer Sanders, like Leary, isn’t going to transfer to make some big splash. He has already logged 43 starts, amassed 9,553 passing yards in his career and basically carried the Oklahoma State offense on his shoulders for four years. There’s plenty of tape for NFL Scouts to watch.

Sanders is a decent mover, and the Cowboys made a point to take advantage of his legs in their biggest games. His arm is at about the base threshold you’d expect for a long-time starter, but he has thrown 40 interceptions in his college career. He can be late with decisions to throw, will force passes into tight windows and makes Mistakes when he’s pressured.

Considering his age and a lack of a true breakout season, Sanders is a player who needs to prove himself as an undrafted free agent or training-camp invitee at the next level, unless he has an Incredible 2023 season.

Jeff Sims is the kind of quarterback I always want to believe in, because he clearly is working hard to improve his craft as a passer. And there’s definitely some talent there. Of the five quarterbacks mentioned here, Sims likely generates the most velocity on his throws and may just have the most talented arm. His footwork can be inefficient, but he’s active in the pocket and consistently balanced as he delivers the ball. He’s an effective weapon as a runner, too.

I think Sims has a difficult time locking onto his first read, as well as with identifying pressures and coverages before the snap. Those kinds of issues usually stick with a quarterback throughout his career. Sims dealt with a foot injury before ultimately shutting down for the season, but his passing production took a major dip this season, and he already has 23 interceptions in just 25 starts.

If Sims is healthy enough to maintain his mobility and lands someplace that keeps it simple with passing progressions, I could see some NFL interest in him.

Great coverage. Better throw 🎯 What a play for @GeorgiaTechFB! pic.twitter.com/vCQzzNSvZW — ACC Network (@accnetwork) October 8, 2022

By no real fault of his own, I think of Phil Jurkovec in a similar vein to former Kansas basketball standout Perry Ellis, who played college ball for what felt like nine seasons. Jurkovec’s journey began when he backed up Ian Book at Notre Dame, supposedly while preparing himself to take the mantle and be one of the next great Fighting Irish quarterbacks. After two seasons, though, Jurkovec transferred to Boston College.

The move produced mixed results. Jurkovec had a strong 2020 campaign, during which he posted his best completion (61 percent) and touchdown numbers (17 TDs to 5 INTs), then his 2021 campaign looked promising before a hand injury ended it prematurely. This season was great for producing tape for teammate and sure-fire draft pick Zay Flowers, but Jurkovec didn’t show much growth as a passer. Worse, he sustained a knee injury that forced him to miss the final month of the season, so there will be durability questions on top of everything else.

Jukovec’s best throws were downfield shots to Flowers off play action, but his dropback reps show a lack of arm to beat tight coverage, and he doesn’t move to extend plays particularly well. I don’t want to rule anything out now that he’s back in his home state to play for Pittsburgh, but I don’t think Jurkovec’s career is bound for a massive change in perception. I have some doubts about whether his arm is good enough to entice pro scouts, despite his physical stature.

October Showers Bring Zay Flowers 🌸#ForBoston🦅 pic.twitter.com/omJzwvXyTN — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) October 1, 2022

Other names to watch

Here are some interesting prospects at other positions:

Jaheim Bell, tight end

Likely the best Offensive playmaker in the Portal thus far, Bell is an interesting evaluation. The former South Carolina tight end lacks the overwhelming physical stature of a Kyle Pitts, but he is legitimately Agile and explosive enough to align on the perimeter. Bell runs good routes, makes contested catches and can create offense in the open field when he has the ball.

I still find myself wanting more when I watch his film, though. He’s just not nasty enough as a blocker, be it inline or split out against defensive backs he should be strong enough to Bury consistently. He could (and should) be a much more dominant part of a passing offense. It’d be nice to see a breakout as his next destination that pairs solid production with his Athletic ability.

Javion Cohen, guard

Cohen enters the Portal after starting 25 of 27 games over the past two seasons as Alabama’s left guard. He’s an interior Offensive lineman who seems sharp enough to execute his responsibility in pass protection and has a passable punch. Plus, he shows good enough feet to pull and get on the perimeter as an outside-zone blocker. I don’t see him generate enough movement on base and zone blocks without the help of a double team, though, and I wonder if he could benefit from adding weight to his frame before he gets to the NFL.

Ajani Cornelius, right tackle

Cornelius has the potential to be the best draft-eligible lineman in the portal. He started all 22 games in his career at Rhode Island and earned first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association honors this season. He is a strong run Blocker who consistently moves bodies and gets to the second level to seal linebackers. His footwork and pad level in his pass sets do to be cleaned up, as he’s sometimes forced to catch pass rushers without proper weight balance or is left to lunge at speed rushers.

Overall, though, Cornelius has the tools and size (6-5, 310) to be a professional right tackle. With the right coaching at the FBS level (assuming he transfers up from the FCS), Cornelius may find himself in strong consideration to be drafted in the top 150 picks.

(Photo of DJ Uiagalelei: Winslow Townson / USA Today)