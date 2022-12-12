NFL Draft 2023: Updated first-round order going into Week 15

The Green Bay Packers had a bye week in Week 14, but that doesn’t mean that the slate on Sunday left them unaffected. As our Tex Western wrote on Saturday, playoff chances for the team hinge on outside help and the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks losing boosted Green Bay’s postseason odds going into the Los Angeles Rams game on Monday Night Football this week.

Beyond keeping their logo on the “In The Hunt” graphics for another week, Week 14’s action also altered Green Bay’s first-round pick, which is expected to be the highest since at least Rashan Gary’s selection in 2019 (12th overall). Coming into the week, the Packers were set to select 11th overall, which is around where the first tier of prospects start to fall off in the 2023 draft class. With the Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns adding another loss to their records this season, though, Green Bay has now jumped up to the 14th overall pick in the 2023 draft, if the season ended today. Seven league-wide teams are tied with a 5-8 record, but Green Bay is the highest-ranked among them in terms of playoff tie-breakers, meaning they’ll pick last out of the group.

Full First-Round Draft Order (as of 12/11)

Houston Texans (1-11-1) Seattle Seahawks via Denver Broncos (3-10) Chicago Bears (3-10) Detroit Lions via Los Angeles Rams (4-9) Philadelphia Eagles via New Orleans Saints (4-9) Arizona Cardinals (4-8) Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) Carolina Panthers (5-8) Atlanta Falcons (5-8) Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8) Houston Texans via Cleveland Browns (5-8) Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8) Green Bay Packers (5-8) Detroit Lions (6-7) New England Patriots (6-6) Seattle Seahawks (7-6) New York Jets (7-6) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) Los Angeles Chargers (6-7) Tennessee Titans (7-6) Washington Commanders (7-5-1) New York Giants (7-5-1) Miami Dolphins (FORFEITED) (8-5) Denver Broncos via San Francisco 49ers (9-4) Baltimore Ravens (9-4) Cincinnati Bengals (9-4) Dallas Cowboys (10-3) Kansas City Chiefs (10-3) Minnesota Vikings (10-3) Buffalo Bills (10-3) Philadelphia Eagles (12-1)

Notable former 14th-overall Picks include pass-rusher Robert Quinn (2011), safety Earl Thomas (2010), cornerback Darrelle Revis (2007), running back Eddie George (1996) and quarterback Jim Kelly (1983). The Packers have drafted the 14th overall pick in the draft three times: tight end Bubba Franks (2000), Hall of Fame linebacker Dave Robinson (1963) and fullback Earl Gros (1962). Currently, the 14th overall prospect on the Consensus draft board is South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith.