NFL Draft 2023 prospect tracker: Profiles, news and analysis of the top players by position
We’re still in the very early stages of the football season, but the NFL Draft is never too far away. And the 2023 draft class looks like it could be loaded with potential top-10 quarterbacks and elite defensive talent.
Between now and April, we’ll be tracking the ups and downs of the most intriguing prospects, including Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., Texas running back Bijan Robinson and quarterbacks such as Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud. Each player page will include stats, highlights and evolving scouting reports — updated frequently, after big games and key moments en route to the draft. As we learn more about each 2023 draft prospect, we’ll pass those details on to you.
Check back often because players will be added to our list as the season rolls along. The 2023 NFL Draft Scouting reports:
Quarterback
Will LevisKentucky
Tanner McKeeStanford
Anthony RichardsonFlorida
CJ StroudOhio State
Bryce YoungAlabama
Running back
Zach EvansOle Miss
Bijan RobinsonTexas
Wide receiver
Jordan AddisonUSC
Kayshon BoutteLSU
Quentin JohnstonTCU
Jaxon Smith-NjigbaOhio State
Tight end
Arik GilbertGeorgia
Tucker KraftSouth Dakota State
Michael MayerNotre Dame
Edge
Will Anderson Jr.Alabama
Isaiah FoskeyNotre Dame
Myles MurphyClemson
Nolan SmithGeorgia
Defensive tackle
Bryan BreseeClemson
Jalen CarterGeorgia
Cornerback
Christian GonzalezOregon
Kelee RingoGeorgia
