NFL Draft: 2023 NFLPA Bowl 5 Money Makers – Team National

Practice week for the 11th The Annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl is in the books. Here are five players from Team National who have boosted their draft stock this week. Tune-in Saturday, January 28th at 6:00pm eastern time on NFL Network.

TEAM NATIONAL – STOCK UP

#3 Malik Cunningham, QB, Louisville [Height: 5117 | Weight: 187 | Hand: 0938 | Arm: 3134 | Wingspan: 7618]

An elusive dual-threat quarterback, Cunningham took full advantage of his opportunity to perform in front of 300-plus Scouts in Pasadena this week. He demonstrated nice touch in the short-to-intermediate range throws and has enough arm strength to push the ball downfield, if needed. However, his deep balls tend to lose some accuracy on them. Privately, Cunningham has told NFL teams that he’s open to playing another position (wideout) but would participate in the all-star circuit strictly as a quarterback. They will attend the Reese’s Senior Bowl following the NFLPA Bowl Game.

