NFL Draft: 2023 NFLPA Bowl 5 Money Makers – Team America

The 11th The Annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl is underway at the historic Rose Bowl Stadium and there are quite a few under-the-radar prospects turning some heads for the NFL Draft! Catch the game live on Saturday, January 28th at 6:00 pm eastern time on NFL Network.

TEAM AMERICAN – STOCK UP

#62 Sidney Sow, OG, Eastern Michigan [Height: 6046 | Weight: 329 | Hand: 1058 | Arm: 3378 | Wing: 8012]

A popular player among NFL scouts, Sow has played himself into a potential draftable grade with his performance here in Pasadena. A five-year starter primarily at left guard, the Quebec native possesses an impressive blend of strength, bend and nastiness. Sow plays physical and does a nice job getting into the second level. He demonstrates excellent footwork and range in his pass protection ability and has experience playing left tackle (2018).

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button