NFL Draft 2023: Giants land receiver, Jets pick franchise QB, Eagles double down on defense in latest 1st-round mock

It’s never too early to talk about the NFL Draft, which is a mere five months away.

The New York Giants and New York Jets each had a pair of top-10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

But in 2023, both teams could be sitting at the bottom of the first round.

That’s what happens when you qualify for the playoffs, and both the Giants (7-4) and Jets (6-4) are hoping to return to the postseason.

However the Philadelphia Eagles, despite having a league-best 9-1 record, could land a top-10 pick thanks to general manager Howie Roseman, who traded for the New Orleans Saints’ 2023 first-round pick before the 2022 draft.

Pro Football Network is out with its latest first-round mock. It has the Eagles using the No. The 10 pick overall is Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy.

He’s a 6′5″, 275-pound Menace with terrific composite power and short-area athleticism.

At No. 31, the Eagles selected another Clemson star, linebacker Trenton Simpson.

He has the athleticism, range, and football IQ to do whatever a defense needs.

At No. 18, the New York Jets pick the heir apparent to Zach Wilson, who was benched earlier this week: Oregon’s Bo Nix.

Bo Nix is a first-round sleeper with all of Wilson’s talent but far more accuracy, toughness, and composure off-script.

Wilson was demoted to No. 3 on the depth chart following his inability to accept responsibility for the Jets’ 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Mike White will start Sunday vs. the Chicago Bears with Joe Flacco as the backup.

At No. 28, the New York Giants address a big area of ​​need by selecting SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice.

He’s an alpha WR1 with elite catching instincts and competitive toughness. But he also offers a dynamic RAC element that fits Brian Daboll’s scheme.

The Giants have lost both Sterling Shepard and Wan’Dale Robinson to torn ACLs and general manager Joe Schoen traded draft bust Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs.

