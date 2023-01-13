NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets upgrade offense; Eagles double down on defense in latest 1st-round mock

Another day, another mock draft.

This one comes from USA Today.

The Philadelphia Eagles have a pair of first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft thanks to general manager Howie Roseman’s trade last year with the New Orleans Saints.

That means the Eagles, who are the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, also owns the No. 10 pick overall this year. With it, they are projected to select Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo.

Ringo (is) a 6-2, 205-pound coverage ace with the unique physical profile to handle modern receivers.

The Eagles stayed with defense at No. 31, picking LSU EDGE BJ Ojulari.

Ojulari brings plenty of (speed off the edge) with a blistering first step, which should become even more imposing if he can develop a better plan for his rush.

In four of the last five years, the New York Jets have picked in the top five. But this year, they sit at No. 13 and are projected to pick Georgia Offensive tackle Broderick Jones..

Jones, an ascendant talent still finding his way at left tackle after his first year as a full-time starter, could provide some long-term stability

The New York Giants have picked in the top 10 in four of the last five years. But they qualified for the Playoffs as an NFC Wild Card this time around, and as a result, sit at No. 23, where they are projected to pick Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Smith-Njigba (is) a smooth route runner who should be a shoo-in for the first round despite missing all but three games in 2022 with a hamstring injury.

