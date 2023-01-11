NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets help offense; Eagles double down on defense in latest 1st-round mock

Fly Eagles Fly.

Philadelphia enters the NFL Playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the NFC after an impressive 14-3 regular season.

But thanks to a trade last year with the New Orleans Saints, general manager Howie Roseman also owns a pair of first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, including the No. 10 selection overall.

Pro Football Network is out with its latest first-round mock. At No. 10, it has the Eagles selecting Alabama defensive back Brian Branch.

Brian Branch fills multiple positions, as he can line up at deep safety, split-field safety, and slot corner.

At No. 31, the Eagles are projected to pick Baylor defensive tackle Siaki Ika.

Ika isn’t just size — he’s explosive for a nose tackle with overwhelming natural strength.

The New York Jets, after having a top-5 pick in four of the last five seasons, are slated to select at No. 13. They are projected to pick Northwestern Offensive tackle Peter Skoronski.

Peter Skoronski owns the highest floor at the position. He’s started at left tackle since his true-freshman season, and it’s clear in his polish in all facets.

The New York Giants, after having a top-10 pick in four of the last five seasons, are slated to select at No. 22 after Qualifying for the Playoffs as an NFC wild card. They are projected to pick SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice.

Rashee Rice could be the new WR1, Sporting the size/speed combo Brian Daboll would love to scheme with on the outside.

