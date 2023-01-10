NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets, Eagles get Offensive in latest 1st-round mock

Howie Roseman is playing chess while the rest of the NFL is playing checkers.

The Philadelphia Eagles general manager assembled a roster which went 14-3 this season, earning the NFC East division title, a first-round bye and home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs.

He also has a pair of first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, including No. 10 overall, thanks to last year’s trade with the New Orleans Saints.

Pro Football Focus is out with its latest first-round mock. At No. 10, it projects the Eagles pick Alabama safety Brian Branch.

Branch is the kind of defensive back that is gaining value around the NFL. He can play the slot position at an elite level against both run and pass.

At No. 31, the Eagles are projected to pick Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Smith-Njigba is a plug-and-play slot wide receiver.

The New York Jets, after back-to-back years with top-five picks, find themselves selecting at No. 13 this year. PFF projects the Jets select Northwestern Offensive tackle Peter Skoronski.

Skoronski is the highest-floor Offensive lineman in the class.

The New York Giants, after making a pair of top-10 picks last year, find themselves at No. 23 after Qualifying for the Playoffs as an NFC wild card. PFF projects the Giants will pick USC wide receiver Jordan Addison.

The Giants flat-out need a receiver who can get open. That’s the former Biletnikoff Award winner’s game.

