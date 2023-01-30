NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets beef up offense; Eagles upgrade defense in latest 1st-round mock

The rich are set to get richer.

The Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the Super Bowl after beating the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

The Eagles also own the No. 10 pick overall in the 2023 NFL Draft thanks to general manager Howie Roseman’s trade last year with the New Orleans Saints.

The Athletic is out with its latest first-round mock. At No. 10, it projects the Eagles pick Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Porter is a great corner prospect who can play in man or zone but needs to prove he can do it without being so handsy.

At No. 31, the Eagles are projected to select LSU EDGE BJ Ojulari.

BJ Ojulari totaled more than 100 pressures over his sophomore and junior years at LSU.

In four of the last five years, the New York Jets have picked in the top five. But this year, they sit at No. 13 and are projected to select Georgia Offensive tackle Broderick Jones.

Broderick Jones has work to do, but his athleticism and toughness should help him get there.

The New York Giants have picked in the top 10 in four of the last five years. But they qualified for the Playoffs as an NFC Wild Card this time around, and as a result, sit at No. 25. They are projected to pick Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence.

He had an outstanding year blocking in front of (quarterback Anthony) Richardson at Florida, and he’d be ready to roll for a team that doesn’t need to wait around anymore.

