NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Eagles target offense; Jets add to defense in latest 1st-round mock

Time to Squeeze in one final mock draft before the NFL Divisional Playoffs begin Saturday at 4:30 pm ET when the Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Kansas City Chiefs.

The late game Saturday features the New York Giants visiting the Philadelphia Eagles, who own the New Orleans Saints’ first-round pick in 2023 thanks to some smart wheeling and dealing last year by general manager Howie Roseman.

Pro Football Network is out with its latest first-round mock for the 2023 NFL Draft. It projects the Eagles will use the No. 10 pick is Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Darius Slay and James Bradberry bring Veteran experience to the defense — Joey Porter Jr. has the pedigree and talent to fill their shoes.

At No. 31, the Eagles are projected to select Texas running back Bijan Robinson.

Robinson doesn’t have many weaknesses in his game. He makes Defenders miss with ease, and he’s a Threat to break off a big play at any moment.

In four of the last five years, the New York Jets have picked in the top five. But this year, they sit at No. 13 and are projected to select Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo.

Penalties will be a concern due to his nature, but Ringo makes up for it with the other plays he makes. Throw in good long speed — he’s tough to beat on any route.

The New York Giants have picked in the top 10 in four of the last five years. But they qualified for the Playoffs as an NFC Wild Card this time around, and as a result, sit at No. 25, where they are projected to pick Florida Offensive guard O’Cyrus Torrence.

He’s a big, physical presence who’s proven he can handle any competition he faces.

