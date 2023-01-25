NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Eagles build around budding QBs; Jets beef up defense in latest 1st-round mock

It’s good to be Howie Roseman these days.

The Philadelphia Eagles general manager has assembled a roster which stands one win away from advancing to Super Bowl LVII.

Roseman also has a pair of first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, thanks to his trade last year with the New Orleans Saints.

Pro Football Network is out with its latest first-round mock. At No. 10, it has the Eagles picking Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson.

Tyree Wilson not only strengthens Philadelphia’s presence but also gives them a rare physical specimen to mold and develop with his elite power and surprising mobility.

At No. 31, the Eagles are projected to pick Texas running back Bijan Robinson.

Robinson is RB1 in this class, and his rare running ability would be Lethal alongside Jalen Hurts.

In four of the last five years, the New York Jets have picked in the top five. But this year, they sit at No. 13 and are projected to select Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee.

He has the high-end explosiveness, length, lateral agility, and hand strength to be worth a top-15 selection.

The New York Giants have picked in the top 10 in four of the last five years. But they qualified for the Playoffs as an NFC wild card this time around, and as a result, sit at No. 25, where they are projected to pick Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz.

John Michael Schmitz has the athleticism, strength, strong leverage acquisition, and Mauler mentality to be an impact starter for years.

