NFL Draft 2023: 6 Senior Bowl DBs who could make sense for the Vikings

MOBILE, Ala. — Beginning Tuesday, a few key members of the Minnesota Vikings brass showed up at the Senior Bowl practices at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was present, conversing with high-powered agents and observing on-field drills. Fellow front office members Ryan Grigson, Demitrius Washington and Mike Sholiton have also been evaluating Talent and adding additional perspective to a wide-ranging number of player evaluations in advance of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Meanwhile, the Vikings’ defensive coordinator position remains unfilled. One source familiar with head coach Kevin O’Connell’s thinking said Wednesday that O’Connell is being patient and considering all of the potential options.

Four men have already been interviewed for the position: Brian Flores, Sean Desai, Mike Pettine and Ryan Nielsen. The Falcons Hired Nielsen. Flores has Interviewed for the Arizona Cardinals’ head coaching job. And although it was reported that the Dolphins were hiring Vic Fangio to be their defensive coordinator, Miami has yet to finalize that hiring. Desai has also interviewed for the Dolphins’ role.

The source added Wednesday that O’Connell feels he has several good candidates. Making the correct hire is the top priority.

Whoever the Vikings choose will join in on the organization-wide objective of reshaping the defense. Considering how heavy a role personnel will play in that transformation, I thought it would be valuable to highlight six secondary standouts at the Senior Bowl who could be options in the draft.

Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford

Even before the Senior Bowl began, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranked Kelly as his ninth-best cornerback in this draft class. Kelly has unquestionably backed up that ranking through two days of practice, athletically closing on Defenders and passes.

Aligned in man-to-man coverage on the left side in a drill early Wednesday, Kelly ripped a pass out of the hands of a receiver and stormed off with an interception toward the end zone. Dropping back in the zone later, Kelly read the quarterback’s eyes and nearly picked off another.

“At Stanford, I was 80 percent press-man coverage,” Kelly said Wednesday, “so that’s my comfort zone. But being able to sprinkle in a little bit of Cover 2 and 3 today was great to show different ways I can play.”

Kelly is the son of Brian Kelly, who played cornerback at USC and then for 11 seasons in the NFL. The Younger Kelly (6-0, 204 pounds) explained that his father still criticizes his performance after each practice. He is expected to be a second- or third-round pick in April.

Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami

A few years ago, Stevenson played at Georgia alongside current Vikings safety Lewis Cine. Stevenson then transferred to his Hometown school of Miami and developed into a prospect Brugler ranked the No. 10 cornerbacks in this draft.

Stevenson’s body type is similar to Kelly’s (6-0, 214 pounds), and his physicality shows up on the field. Wednesday, Stevenson matched up in man-to-man coverage against rising draft prospect Andrei Iosivas and pushed the Princeton receiver all the way to the sideline, forcing an incompletion.

This past season, Stevenson was only targeted 40 times in 13 games. Only 17 of those targets turned into receptions, according to Pro Football Focus. He also has experience in systems that play different coverages.

“Playing for Manny Diaz (at Miami),” Stevenson said, “it was a lot of zone and Cover 2. So, I’m comfortable in any scheme we got.”

He is expected to be a late Day 2 or Day 3 pick in the draft.

Julius Brents, CB/S, Kansas State

First, you notice his length. Brents stands 6-foot-3 and has arms as long as Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen. He uses that size to his advantage, displacing receivers upon release with his strength. The only current Vikings cornerback who compares is 2022 draftee Akayleb Evans, who impressed as a rookie before being sidelined with multiple concussions.

“I love to be physical with guys,” Brents said. “But I’m trying to showcase that I’m versatile and able to play off-man coverage with zone eyes on the quarterback.”

In 2022 at Kansas State, Brents was targeted 52 times, according to Pro Football Focus. Only 24 of those targets became catches. He also played in all of his team’s games in his final two seasons, answering questions about his availability.

Brents’ bravado also showed up on the field in Mobile. After one near-interception Tuesday, they screamed audibly. It was a snapshot of his sheer presence, which was consistently on display. He is seen as a likely Day 3 pick.

Riley Moss, CB, Iowa

Coincidentally, Moss was Brents’ teammate at Iowa before Brents transferred to Kansas State. While Brents towers above most receivers, Moss hovers around 6 feet with a wingspan about 10 inches shorter than Brents’. His arm length may also be used against him — at 30 3/8 inches, his are the shortest at the Senior Bowl.

His calling card, though, as evidenced on Tuesday, is his speed. Moss topped all Senior Bowl Defenders at 19.7 mph. Pair that pace with a noticeable fluidity in his lower half and you have a cornerback capable of successfully navigating zone coverage.

“That dude is the Ultimate competitor,” Brents said of Moss. “Real fast dude, too. I saw him up on the screen today with the fastest speed here.”

Moss flashed his talent for Iowa, limiting opposing quarterbacks who targeted him to a below-average 78.5 passer rating. Like Brents, Moss did not miss a game in 2021 or 2022. He is expected to be an early Day 3 pick in the draft.

Marte Mapu, Nickel/S, Sacramento State

Last week, The Athletic‘s Diante Lee wrote about Mapu, suggesting: “He has the size and wingspan that NFL personnel people covet at his position.” This was before the Senior Bowl added him to its roster, and after a short time here, Lee’s line holds true.

Mapu stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 217 pounds, giving off a safety vibe. That said, his coverage ability — which showed up on an impressive pass Breakup Tuesday — could make him the perfect nickel cornerback against NFL tight ends.

“I’m like a hybrid,” Mapu said. “That’s what I’m used to being.”

Don’t let the Sacramento State background fool you. Mapu is a defender who has only continued to climb and could be a Day 3 selection.

Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina

When NFL Draft evaluators are discussing South Carolina cornerbacks ahead of April, they’ll likely focus on Cam Smith, whom Brugler ranked as his fourth-best cornerback. Rush, though, has opened a number of eyes here in Alabama.

One agent, who had been watching his client (a receiver), said plainly: “That dude has been something else.” Rush stands around 6-foot-2 and weighs 196 pounds. Most impressive, however, is his wingspan, which, among cornerbacks, ranks only behind the rangy Brents.

Like many of these defenders, Rush is another example of the depth at corner in a draft where, for the Vikings, it is a position of considerable need. Rush is expected to be a late pick on Day 3.

