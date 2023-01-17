NFL Divisional round odds: Lines for every Matchup

The NFL Divisional round of the Playoffs looms as seven teams have confirmed their reservations, while the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will battle on Monday night for the final spot.

The top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, both 14-3, jump back into the Fray after getting a well-deserved bye during the Super Wild Card Weekend.

Here’s an early look at the lines for the Divisional round, with odds via FOX Bet.

All times ET

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Jacksonville Jaguars (10-8) at Kansas City Chiefs (14-3), 4:30 p.m., NBC

Point spread: Chiefs -8.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Jaguars +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

New York Giants (10-7-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (14-3), 8:15 pm, FOX and FOX Sports App

Point spread: Eagles -7 (Eagles favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -345 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); Giants +260 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY’S GAMES

Cincinnati Bengals (13-4) at Buffalo Bills (14-3), 3 p.m., CBS

Point spread: Bills -4 (Bills favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Bengals cover)

Moneyline: Bills -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Bengals +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers (14-4), 6:30 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App

Point spread: 49ers -4.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)

Moneyline: TBD

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

