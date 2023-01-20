NFL Divisional Round expert Picks and spreads featuring Bengals vs. Bills

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Two AFC Giants go head-to-head in the NFL Playoffs on Sunday as the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Buffalo Bills, and we have NFL Divisional Round expert Picks for the big game. Both teams made it through the Wild Card Round successfully, but neither team particularly impressed. The Bills were given a scare by the Dolphins, who had been double-digit underdogs, escaping with a 34-31 win. Meanwhile, the Bengals got a huge break with a 98-yard fumble-return TD to beat the Ravens 24-17.

These are still two great teams, so Let’s get into our NFL Divisional Round expert Picks focusing on this Matchup with odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook.

CINCINNATI BENGALS VS. BUFFALO BILLS PREDICTION: BENGALS +5.5 (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Click here to sign up at FanDuel Sportsbook to win $150 in bonus bets no matter what by simply placing a $5 bet on any Sporting event this weekend.

NFL Divisional round expert Picks for Bengals vs. Bills on Sunday

While both the Bengals and Bills had ugly wins in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, the performance of the Bills was more concerning. Miami had been forced to start third-string rookie QB Skylar Thompson in that game, which should have been too much for even a team blessed with their offensive weapons to overcome.

So it proved, but it was a close shave for the Bills, who were playing at home and expected to produce a far more convincing performance. Bills QB Josh Allen was Troubled by Miami’s pass rush, throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble, while also taking seven sacks. Thompson averaged only 4.9 yards per attempt and completed 18 of his 45 pass attempts, but Buffalo now has to face Bengals QB Joe Burrow and his great weapons.

The Bengals have looked one of the best teams in the NFL over the second half of the season and the spread for this game is somewhat disrespectful to the defending AFC champions. That’s why our NFL Divisional Round expert Picks focus on the Bengals +5.5.

NFL Divisional Round spreads and Picks against the spread

The Bills were favored by more than two touchdowns for last week’s game against the Dolphins and didn’t even get close to covering the spread, and it could be a similar story this week. Buffalo is a 5.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook for this weekend, making the Bengals a 5.5-point underdog.

As for the other three Divisional Round games, we’ve listed them with the point spreads below and bolded our picks:

Jacksonville Jaguars +8.5 (-110) vs. Kansas City Chiefs -8.5 (-110)

New York Giants +7.5 (-110) vs. Philadelphia Eagles -7.5 (-110)

Dallas Cowboys +4 (-110) vs. San Francisco 49ers -4 (-110)

Whether you want to back our NFL Divisional Round expert Picks or bet just $5 on something else, make sure you sign up at FanDuel Sportsbook to do so.

How to bet on Bengals +5.5 at FanDuel with $150 in guaranteed bonus bets

Betting on this game using our NFL Divisional Round expert Picks for the Bengals vs. Bills game is the perfect opportunity to take advantage of a can’t-miss FanDuel promotion. You can sign up here and get $150 in bonus bets as a first-time FanDuel customer if you wager just $5 on any game.

There’s no FanDuel promo code needed, and your $5 bet doesn’t even have to win. No matter if you use our NFL Divisional Round expert Picks or bet on something else, you’ll win $150 in bonus bets no matter what. Simply use this link to get started and place your initial $5 bet.

Bengals vs Bills location, start time & odds for Sunday’s game available at FanDuel Sportsbook

The Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills game will be played at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The Bills had a 7-1 record there in the regular season, and beat the Dolphins there in the Wild Card Round. Meanwhile, the Bengals went 6-3 on the road this season.

The NFL Slate has some unusual start times this weekend for the Divisional Round of the playoffs. The Bills vs. Bengals game is the first Matchup on Sunday’s slate, with kick off scheduled for 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, January 22. It will be followed at 6:30 pm ET by the Cowboys vs. 49ers game.

As noted above, the Bills are a 5.5-point favorite, making the Bengals 5.5-point underdogs, and both sides of the point spread have -110 odds. An $11 bet on our NFL Divisional Round expert Picks focusing on Cincinnati +5.5 would profit $10 if the Bengals lose by five or fewer points or win the game outright.

The same $11 wager on the Bills -5.5 would also profit $10 if Buffalo wins by at least six points. The total (over/under) is listed at 48.5 points with -110 odds on both sides. Remember, no matter which market you target, sign up at FanDuel to grab your $150 in bonus bets guaranteed.

If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.

MORE SPORTS BETTING STORIES

FanDuel Casino promo code: Claim your $1,000 “Play It Again” bonus + $100

Best sportsbook Promotions & sports betting promos for January 2023

DraftKings Casino promo code: Get $50 free + deposit bonus up to $2,000