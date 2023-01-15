NFL DFS, Wild Card Round 2023: Sunday DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups

The NFL regular season is over, but the 2023 NFL Playoffs still provide plenty of opportunities to win big for NFL daily Fantasy football players. NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2023 continues on Sunday with three games. The action kicks off with Bills vs. Dolphins at 1 pm ET followed by Vikings vs. Giants at 4:30 pm ET and will conclude with Bengals vs. Ravens at 8:15 pm ET. All three games are rematches of regular-season contests, so how should you be able to use the data from previous games to make the best choices for your NFL DFS lineups? Before you make your NFL DFS Picks for Sunday’s Wild Card Slate on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Sunday’s 2022 Wild Card Weekend

One of McClure’s NFL DFS Picks for Wild Card Sunday is Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase ($8,100 on DraftKings and $8,700 on FanDuel). Despite missing five games with a hip fracture, Chase managed another 1,000-yard campaign in his sophomore season, catching 87 passes for 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns.

Chase was targeted an average of 11.2 times per game this season and finished with a streak of eight consecutive games with at least seven catches and 50 yards. He also caught touchdown passes in seven of the 12 games that he played and reached double-digit points on DraftKings in every contest that he played. In four career games against the Ravens, he had 30 catches for 462 yards and two scores.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs ($7,700 on DraftKings and $8,600 on FanDuel). Diggs notched his seventh 100-yard receiving game of the season last week with seven catches for 104 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Patriots to clinch the second seed in the AFC.

Diggs produced double-digit Fantasy points on FanDuel and DraftKings in 12 of the 16 games he played this season and averaged 21.1 points per game overall on DK. His 23 red-zone targets this season ranked fourth among NFL receivers and his 0.63 Fantasy points per route run ranked fourth as well. He’s now recorded 338 catches for 4,189 yards and 29 touchdowns in his three seasons in Buffalo. See who else to pick here.

