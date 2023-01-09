NFL DFS, Wild Card Round 2023: Saturday DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups

Saturday’s NFL Wild Card games feature matchups between four teams that already have experience against each other this season. Geno Smith and the wide receiver combination of Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf will take on the San Francisco 49ers for the third time this season. 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel came back from knee and ankle injuries in Week 18, but should you include any of the NFC pass-catchers in your NFL DFS lineups on Saturday?

The evening Matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars has the potential to turn into a shootout. Two of the league’s top young quarterbacks highlight the NFL DFS player pool and will go toe-to-toe when Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence face off at TIAA Bank Field. Before you make your NFL DFS Picks for Saturday’s Wild Card action on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Saturday's Wild Card matchups and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Saturday’s 2022 Wild Card Weekend

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS Picks for Wild Card Saturday is 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey at $9,300 on DraftKings and $10,000 on FanDuel. Against Arizona in Week 18, McCaffrey turned 10 carries into 45 yards and caught all three of his targets for 34 yards and a touchdown. In Week 17 against Las Vegas, he ran for a season-high 121 yards with a touchdown on 19 attempts.

McCaffrey wasn’t with the 49ers when San Francisco played Seattle in Week 2, but when he faced the Seahawks in Week 15, he put up 108 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. Over the last five weeks, McCaffrey has been the top Fantasy running back in the NFL, and has run for 394 yards and four touchdowns during that stretch. McCaffrey is positioned for slate-breaking numbers on Saturday since the Seahawks’ defense has allowed opposing running backs to find 788 receiving yards, fifth-most in the NFL.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III ($6,400 on DraftKings and $7,700 on FanDuel). Walker was critical in Seattle’s Week 18 win against the Los Angeles Rams, posting 114 rushing yards on 29 carries. Since taking over as the Seahawks’ starting running back in Week 6, he has 904 yards and eight touchdowns on 205 carries.

The 49ers’ defense wasn’t tested in Week 18 against an Arizona Cardinals team that had all but moved on to the offseason. The week before against the Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco saw running back Josh Jacobs put up four yards per carry and a touchdown, as the 49ers allowed a total of 135 rushing yards in an overtime win.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Saturday’s Wild Card Weekend

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on NFL Wild Card Weekend 2023.

