NFL DFS, Wild Card Round 2023: Saturday DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football Picks and lineups

The regular season is over, but your chances to win big in NFL DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings continue with the 2023 NFL Playoffs. NFL Super Wild Card Weekend begins on Saturday with 49ers vs. Seahawks and Jaguars vs. Chargers. All four of those teams feature offenses that rank in the top half of the NFL in scoring. Who should you target in the NFL DFS player pool for Saturday? Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen could be a popular option for NFL DFS lineups coming off a big performance in Week 18 in which he had eight catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Brock Purdy has been one of the most efficient passers in the NFL since he took over as the starter in San Francisco, but will he have enough opportunities to throw to make him of value in NFL daily Fantasy football? Before you make your NFL DFS Picks for Saturday’s Wild Card Slate on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. They took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values ​​that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS Picks for Wild Card Saturday is Jaguars tight end Evan Engram ($4,500 on DraftKings and $5,800 on FanDuel). Engram showed flashes of brilliance with the Giants, putting up big numbers as a Rookie in 2017 (64-722-6) and making the Pro Bowl in 2020. However, he also missed 16 games in five seasons and the Giants ultimately let him walk in free agency, where he bet on himself with a one-year, $9 million deal.

This season, Engram set new career-highs in receptions (73) and receiving yards (766). He also caught four touchdown passes and had a pair of 100-yard receiving days in the month of December to help the Jaguars rattle off five consecutive wins to make the NFL playoff bracket. Now, he’ll take on a Chargers defense that ranked 21st in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.7).

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III ($6,400 on DraftKings and $7,700 on FanDuel). The second-round pick is one of the Offensive Rookie of the Year favorites after rushing for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns. He also enters the NFL Playoffs 2023 with three straight 100-yard rushing games while Seattle has put its offense on his legs.

The 49ers’ defense is elite, but it has been more susceptible to players finding the end zone in recent weeks. After allowing just two rushing touchdowns to running backs from Week 6 to Week 16, San Francisco has allowed the same number over the last two weeks alone. Walker has averaged 27.3 touches over his last three games, so his sheer volume gives him a chance at scoring, in addition to the yardage opportunities he’ll see. See who else to pick here.

