NFL DFS, Wild Card Round 2023: Optimal Saturday DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football Picks and lineups

There are only four quarterbacks to pick from in Saturday’s Super Wild Card Weekend NFL DFS player pool, as the Slate features two games. The first Matchup of the day pits Seattle’s Geno Smith against San Francisco Rookie Brock Purdy in an NFC Wild Card Playoff game. Smith set the franchise’s single-season passing record during the regular season, while Purdy threw at least two touchdowns in all six of his starts. Should you include either of them in your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks? Later in the day, No. 4 Jacksonville will host No. 5 Los Angeles in an AFC battle, giving you plenty of options for your NFL DFS strategy. Before you make your NFL DFS Picks for Saturday’s Wild Card Slate on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. They took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values ​​that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he’s already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Saturday’s Wild Card matchups and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his Picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Saturday’s 2022 Wild Card Weekend

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS Picks for Wild Card Saturday is Jaguars tight end Evan Engram ($4,500 on DraftKings and $5,800 on FanDuel). Engram has played a pivotal role in Jacksonville’s success over the past two months, going over 110 receiving yards twice in his last five games. He had 11 receptions for 162 yards and two touchdowns in an upset win against Tennessee on Dec. 11 before adding 113 receiving yards against the Jets on Dec. 22.

Engram had a quieter game against the Titans last week, but he hauled in all four of his targets for 27 yards in the win. He finished the regular season with career-bests in receptions (73) and receiving yards (766). Engram will face a Chargers defense that Ranks No. 20, allowing 346.1 yards per game, giving McClure another reason to snag Jacksonville’s tight end from the NFL DFS player pool.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III ($6,400 on DraftKings and $7,700 on FanDuel). Over the last three weeks, Walker has put up 354 rushing yards on 78 carries. The 49ers have allowed the second-fewest rushing yards overall this season (1,321), but they have managed to give up 11 rushing touchdowns.

Walker tied with five other running backs for the third-most red zone touches (44) this season. However, he had the second-most rushing yards inside the 20 at 149 to go with seven touchdowns. Although 49ers opponents finished with the fewest red zone rushing attempts this season (54), they gave up the sixth-most yards per carry average (3.1). An Offensive explosion shouldn’t be the expectation from Seattle, but Walker still has the potential to be productive in a tough wild card matchup. See who else to pick here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Saturday’s Wild Card Weekend

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on NFL Wild Card Weekend 2023. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure’s NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won over $2 million with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.