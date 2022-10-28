NFL DFS Week 8 Picks: Bargain Buys and Spend-Up Studs

If you’re looking to enter some DFS contests this Sunday, I’ve compiled a list of players to consider at each price tier. There is only one game with an implied points total of over 50 at SI Sportsbook on Sunday. That game features the Dolphins and the Lions. I like players from both sides of this game, as both defenses have been generous. For Detroit, consider Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds, as Miami’s secondary has been extremely suspect. For Miami, you can always spend up for Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle, but you can also find value with both Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds at RB, as the Lions have been Shredded on the ground this year. Detroit has allowed 10 touchdowns to running backs in only six games played. Don’t be afraid to fire them up.

The players listed below are from other contests. The Cardinals-Vikings Matchup presents some value, as do Steelers-Eagles and Raiders-Saints. You’ll see quite a few of these players listed below, as well as some other players that get a bump due to injury.

OK, without further ado, let’s get to it!

Fresh off a bye, Jalen Hurts has a plus Matchup against the Steelers. Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

NFL DFS Top-Tier Plays

Quarterback

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

He’s fresh off a bye and facing a Pittsburgh defense that has allowed the third-most passing yards to opposing QBs. Add to that the fact that the Pittsburgh defense is allowing 119 rushing yards per game, and this should be a Smash spot for the versatile Eagles signal-caller.

Running Back

Derrick Henry, Titans

Henry has gashed the Texans run defense for 200-plus yards in each of his past three matchups. In fact, everyone is gasping the Houston run defense, which allows an average of 164 rushing yards per game and 33.4 DFS points per game to opposing running backs. Henry hasn’t rushed for fewer than 100 yards since Week 4, so the injury looks to be in the rear view mirror. Fire him up.

Wide Receiver

Davante Adams, Raiders

Adams has a whopping 38.8% of his team’s targeted air yards (second-most in the league) and a 31.8% target share (third-most). He’s averaging the sixth-most DFS points per game among receivers this season, and the matchup this week with the Saints is juicy. The Saints are allowing a league-leading 203 receiving yards and a 72.6% catch rate to opposing wideouts across the past four contests. They’ve also allowed six touchdowns to the position in that span.

Tight End

Zach Ertz, Cardinals

The VIkings are allowing an average of 18.5 DFS points per game to opposing TEs, and Ertz leads all Cardinals receivers with 12 red-zone targets.

NFL DFS Mid-Tier Plays

Quarterback

Kirk Cousins, Vikings

Cousins ​​has a nice matchup this week vs. the Cardinals who just allowed 361 yards and four passing TDs to Andy Dalton. Opposing quarterbacks have logged the eighth-most DFS points per game vs. Arizona this year, and Cousins ​​will be rested coming off a bye. This should be a great spot for both Justin Jefferson (spend up) and Adam Thielen (spend down), too.

Running Back

Tony Pollard, Cowboys

It looks like Ezekiel Elliott will miss Sunday’s game due to a torn MCL and even if he plays, he will be limited. That means one thing: Tony Pollard SZN!! The Matchup vs. the Bears is good, too, as they’ve allowed the eighth-most DFS points to opposing RBs this year.

Wide Receiver

DeVonta Smith, Eagles

Fresh off a bye, I like the idea of ​​pairing Smith with our spend up QB of the week, Jalen Hurts. Smith has finished as a Top 25 receiver in four of six contests this year, and even finished as the WR1 overall in Week 3 vs. Washington. The Matchup this week looks even softer, as the Steelers have allowed the most yards to opposing wideouts this year with an average of 9.17 yards per target.

Tight End

Irv Smith Jr., Vikings

Cousins-Jefferson-Smith is an affordable stack that you should throw into at least one cash contest. Last week the Cardinals allowed two TDs to Juwan Johnson. On the season, they have allowed six touchdowns to the position and an 81% catch rate (second in the league).

Jim Dedmon/USA Today Network

NFL DFS Bargain-Tier Plays

Quarterback

PJ Walker, Panthers

This is strictly a GPP play, but Walker finished as the QB13 last week after reacquainting himself with his old pal, DJ Moore. This week’s Matchup is another favorable one, as the Atlanta Falcons have allowed a league-leading 2,228 passing yards this season and 13 passing touchdowns. Walker could finish top 13 again. Crazier things have happened.

Running Back

Michael Carter, Jets

With Breece Hall out for the season, Carter should regain a bigger role in the Jets’ run game. Carter should be the starter this week as recently acquired James Robinson gets eased into the new system, and even though it’s not a great matchup vs. the Patriots, the potential value is excellent.

Wide Receiver

DJ Moore, Panthers

Oh, hi, DJ Moore! We missed you. Moore finally got the attention he deserved last Sunday, commanding a massive 47.6% of Carolina’s targets and seeing a 46.8% share of his team’s air yards. It worked, as the Panthers upset the Bucs, 21-3. Here’s hoping the Panthers don’t try to change anything.

Tight End

Juwan Johnson, Saints

Johnson is the pass-catching TE in New Orleans, despite Taysom Hill Stealing the DFS spotlight. Johnson had a great game last Thursday, catching all five of his targets and scoring two TDs vs. the Cardinals. Johnson has run 182 routes this year (fourth-most among tight ends), and he’s only blocking 8% of the time. He’s seen 31 targets this season and should the Saints’ receiving corps remain beat up, Johnson could get even more attention – especially in this matchup with the Raiders, who are tied with the Cardinals for the most TDs surrendered to TE this year (6) .

