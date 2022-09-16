NFL DFS Week 2 Picks: Bargain Buys and Spend-Up Studs

We’re onto Week 2 with more NFL DFS plays and values! Most of our top-tier plays paid off in a major way last week, with Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson setting the pace for much of the slate. Justin Jefferson and Michael Pittman were worth the spend-up, while Jalen Hurts, AJ Dillon, Christian Kirk and Zach Ertz returned a ton of value for their salaries.

Once again, I’ve divided this week’s players into three pricing tiers. I’ll be sharing my favorite spend-ups and value options to mix in to get your NFL DFS lineups just right for the main slate.

Now, Let’s look at some fun pieces for Sunday’s action!

NFL DFS Top-Tier Plays

QB Russell WilsonDenver Broncos

Russell Wilson passed for the third-most yards in Week 1 while also having the 11th-best completion rate and 11th-best passer rating, despite losing to the Seahawks. In his second week vs. Houston, we will see him open up even more. No boos ought to help. What else ought to help? A Houston defense that surrendered the second-most passing yards in a Week 1 to Matt Ryan. With Jeudy, Sutton and Javonte Williams as excellent receiving weapons, Russ should be able to put up a nice day.



RB Saquon BarkleyNew York Giants

They’re back! Barkley had 194 all-purpose yards and a touchdown last week, and this week he gets a Panthers defense that surrendered 187 yards and two TDs while allowing an 83.5% catch rate to Browns running backs in Week 1.



Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports

WR Cooper Cupthe Los Angeles Rams

Rinse and repeat. His receiving prop at SISB is set at 92.5. He’s exceeded that in 16 of his last 18 games, and he’s facing a Falcons defense that surrendered 216 yards, two TDs, and more than 10 yards per target to Saints receivers last week.



YOU Darren WallerLas Vegas Raiders

Could this be a Hunter Renfrow game? Sorrow. Will this be a Davante Adams game? Definitely. But with a game total of 51.5 at SISB, there are plenty of points to go around vs. an Arizona defense that just got Shredded by Travis Kelce. Waller had four catches and 79 last week vs. the Chargers, and I think he could have another good day on Sunday.



NFL DFS Mid-Tier Plays

QB Matthew Staffordthe Los Angeles Rams

Stafford put up a real stinker last week. The good news is that makes him a lot more affordable this week when he faces off with the Atlanta Falcons, who allowed 21.7 DFS points to Jameis Winston last week. The value you get here can help offset the price for Cooper Kupp, who is always Stafford’s first read and should dominate again on Sunday.



QB Joe BurrowCincinnati Bengals

Assuming the sacks and Picks don’t negate all of his DFS points (and they didn’t last week), Burrow should be a good value vs. a Dallas team that is already a mess. His reasonable salary allows you to spend up for Ja’Marr Chase.



Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports

RB Javonte WilliamsDenver Broncos

Williams didn’t have the bulk of the carries last week (seven compared to Melvin Gordon’s 12), and he fumbled in the end zone. That’s the bad news. The good news is that he’s now very affordable. Williams led all Broncos receivers with 12 targets which he turned into 11 catches and 65 yards. That’s a whopping 29% target share for Denver, and those catches and yards add up. Did I mention that the Texans surrendered the fourth-most yards to RBs in Week 1? Plug him in.



RB Tony PollardDallas Cowboys

OK, OK. Yes, this Dallas offense is likely a mess without Dak. And yes, the Bengals should try to stop the run. But, this is DFS. You must get a little contrarian if you’re in a big contest. Pollard could be used in the slot or as a runner while Zeke distracts defenses. You never know.



WR Courtland SuttonDenver Broncos

If you believe in Russ, then let’s give Sutton a spin. Sutton saw 40% of the team’s air yards in Monday Night Football and caught four of his seven targets for 72 yards. The Texans allowed the second-most yards to wide receivers last weekend (240).



YOU Dalton SchultzDallas Cowboys

An inexperienced QB tends to rely on his TE, and this particular tight end was fifth among tight ends in target share (22.0%) and first in snap share and route participation for Week 1. He caught seven of his nine targets for 62 yards, and if Cincinnati is all over CeeDee, I see Cooper Rush looking for Schultz or dumping off to Pollard (see above).



Thomas Shea/USA TODAY Sports

NFL DFS Value Plays

QB Matt RyanIndianapolis Colts

Ryan finished with the second-most passing yards (352) in Week 1, and this week he gets a Jaguars defense that surrendered 313 yards and four touchdowns to Carson Wentz.



RB Jeff Wilson, Jr.San Francisco 49ers

Elijah Mitchell is on the IR, and Wilson is the next guy up in the Niners’ run game. The Seahawks should be beatable on the ground, and I am betting Wilson won’t fumble in the end zone.



WR Curtis SamuelWashington Commanders

Samuel led all Commanders’ receivers with 11 targets on Sunday. Samuel played 71% of the snaps, rushing for 17 yards, plus eight grabs for 55 yards and a score. The versatile playmaker can help the backfield in Brian Robinson’s absence while he also continues to dominate in the slot.



YOU Hayden HurstCincinnati Bengals

Hayden Hurst saw eight targets for five catches and 48 yards while running 52 routes on Sunday. He’s a big red zone Threat that could match up well vs. a struggling Dallas team. Remember, CJ Uzomah popped off for big games a few times in 2021, and especially if Tee Higgins is out, Hurst could find pay dirt.



More Fantasy & NFL coverage: