NFL DFS Week 2 Picks: Bargain Buys and Spend-Up Studs

We’re onto Week 2 with more NFL DFS plays and values! Most of our top-tier plays paid off in a major way last week, with Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson setting the pace for much of the slate. Justin Jefferson and Michael Pittman were worth the spend-up, while Jalen Hurts, AJ Dillon, Christian Kirk and Zach Ertz returned a ton of value for their salaries.

Once again, I’ve divided this week’s players into three pricing tiers. I’ll be sharing my favorite spend-ups and value options to mix in to get your NFL DFS lineups just right for the main slate.

Now, Let’s look at some fun pieces for Sunday’s action!

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button