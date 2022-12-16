NFL DFS Week 15 Picks: Bargain Buys and Spend-Up Studs

If you’re looking to set some DFS lineups for this Sunday’s main slate of NFL games, consider these players that should return value at every salary price point.

There is no one game that stands out this week, with SI Sportsbook’s highest projected total for the week at only 49. That game is Kansas City at Houston. You’ll see a few players from that game listed below.

I’m also liking a lot of the players in the Titans-Chargers game, although you’ll have to spend up to get them.

We hit the bullseye last week in our value tier with Jared Goff, DJ Chark and Evan Engram all putting up eye-popping numbers. Let’s see if we can hit again. Feel free to mix and match. You don’t have to stack!

Let’s get to it.

Play the Perfect 10 for FREE for a chance to win $10,000

NFL DFS Top-Tier Plays

Quarterback

Justin Herbert, Chargers

Herbert is looking better and better each week, and it’s safe to say the rib injury is behind him. With all his weapons available last week, the Chargers upset the Dolphins with Herbert throwing for a season-high 367 yards. This week’s Matchup should have more goodness on tap, as the Chargers get a Tennessee team that has allowed the most DFS points to opposing QBs across the last four contests, including more than 314 passing yards and two TDs per game. Wheels up.

Running Back

Derrick HenryTitans

Henry, on the other side of this matchup, is also a Smash play. Henry bounced back in a big way last Sunday, Burning the Jaguars for 155 ground yards and a TD on Sunday. This week’s Matchup with the Chargers should also go well, as the Chargers are allowing a league-leading 5.52 yards per carry this year.

Wide Receiver

Keenan AllenChargers

Allen was back in a big way last week vs. Miami, catching 12 of his 14 targets for 91 yards vs. Miami. Tennessee is allowing the most DFS points per game to opposing wideouts this year (43.4).

Tight End

Travis KelceChiefs

Kelce is the only tight end worth spending up for ever

i kid Well, sort of.

Kelce is averaging a full eight DFS points more per game than the next closest tight end this year (Dallas Goedert). In fact, he has the 12th-most DFS points overalls, ahead of Justin Fields, Geno Smith and Derrick Henry. He’s Patrick Mahomes’s favorite target and he’s playing in the game with the highest total of the week.

Jerome Miron/USA Today Sports

NFL DFS Mid-Tier Plays

Quarterback

Dak PrescottCowboys

Prescott has a favorable matchup this week with a Jacksonville team that has allowed the seventh-most DFS points to opposing QBs. The Dallas offense has scored the third most points this season and since Prescott’s return in Week 7, they have scored the most points per game (37.7) in the NFL. Dak has thrown two or more TDs in five of his last six games, and he should have another two or more on Sunday.

Running Back

Miles SandersEagles

Sanders went off last week for 144 yards and two touchdowns vs. the Giants. Good for us – we took the over on his rushing player prop on SI Sportsbook! This week Sanders has another cake Matchup vs. a Chicago team that is allowing the fifth-most DFS points to opposing runners.

Isaiah Pacheco, Chiefs

Pacheco is the clear early-down back for the Chiefs, and he gets an ideal matchup this week against a Houston run defense allowing the most points to the position this year. Pacheco has not seen fewer than 13 carries a game since Week 10 and the Texans are allowing an average of 5.06 yards per carry. Game script should be in his favor, too, as the Chiefs are favored by more than two touchdowns at SI Sportsbook.

Wide Receiver

Garrett Wilsonthe Jets

It seems hard to believe, but Wilson is still priced well in DFS. Wilson has had three straight games with 78 yards or more, and he’s seen an average of 10 targets per game in that span. This week’s Matchup with the Lions is juicy, as they have allowed the third-most DFS points to opposing wide receivers.

Tight End

Dalton SchultzCowboys

Schultz is the number two target in the NFL’s number three offense and he’s facing the Jaguars, who have allowed the ninth-most points to the position. Schultz has seen 20 targets across the last three contests.

Jets quarterback Mike White has a plus matchupo vs. Detroit this week. Jamie Germano/USA Today Sports

NFL DFS Bargain-Tier Plays

Quarterback

Mike Whitethe Jets

White is expected to start on Sunday and he has the most favorable matchup possible against the Detroit Lions, who are allowing the most DFS points to opposing QBs this year. Could he throw a few picks and take a few sacks? Sorrow. But, that’s the reason he’s priced this low. White finished as the QB6 and QB7 in the two weeks before the Bills held him in check.

Running Back

Knight of Zonovathe Jets

Knight continues to lead the Jets’ backfield even with the return of Michael Carter. Across his three career starts, the undrafted free agent has rushed for 230 yards and caught all 10 of his targets for another 68 yards through the air. This Matchup with Detroit is a good one, as the Lions have allowed 13 rushing touchdowns (T-3rd) to running backs this year.

Wide Receiver

Chris MooreTexans

Moore caught 10 of his 11 targets last week for 112 yards with no Brandin Cooks and no Nico Collins vs. a tough Dallas defense. It looks like Cooks and Collins will be out again on Sunday, and the Matchup is excellent. Not only are the Texans expected to be playing from behind by the largest margin this weekend, the Chiefs are allowing the fourth-most DFS points per game to opposing wideouts this year.

Tight End

Tyler Conkiln, Jets

Conklin has an excellent matchup vs. the Lions, who have allowed the fourth-most DFS points to the position. Among NFL tight ends, Conklin ranks fourth in snaps, seventh in targets and eighth in routes run. Not only that, but Mike White has targeted Conklin 15 times across the past two games. If you’re spending down at TE, Conklin could be your guy.