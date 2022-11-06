NFL DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, stacks for Week 9, 2022 include Tyreek Hill

New Orleans Rookie wide receiver Chris Olave has the highest average depth of target (15.2) among all receivers with at least 50 targets and 25 receptions. As a result, he has the 13th-most receiving yards in the league, but is that enough of a reason to include him in your Week 9 NFL DFS lineups? The Saints host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9, who have allowed the third-most passing yards this season, but have held opponents to the third-lowest ADOT (6.5). Can Olave emerge once again as a top choice in the Week 9 NFL DFS player pool, or should you look at other deep threats like Mike Evans, Darnell Mooney or Terry McLaurin as high-ceiling NFL DFS sleepers? Before you make your NFL DFS Picks for Week 9 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. They took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values ​​that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he’s already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Sunday’s Week 9 slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his Picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Week 9

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS Picks for Week 9 is Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill ($8,500 on DraftKings and $8,700 on FanDuel). He’s coming off one of his top games in 2022 after he caught 12 passes for 188 yards against Detroit in Week 8.

Over the last three weeks, Hill has had an average depth of target of 13.73 yards and last week against the Lions, that figure was 15.9. The Bears’ defense has given up the 11th-highest net yards gained per attempt (6.5), but they grade out poorly in defensive efficiency against passes over 15 yards downfield (26th). This week against Chicago sets up as Hill’s best chance this season to string together consecutive explosive games after nearly matching his season-high yardage total from earlier this season in Week 8.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Packers running back Aaron Jones at $7,400 on DraftKings and $7,800 on FanDuel. The former Pro Bowl running back has been a critical piece for Green Bay’s offense, and he’s been even more important in 2022 after the Packers traded away Davante Adams during the offseason.

Jones is averaging 5.9 yards per carry and has rushed for 575 yards and a touchdown while catching 30 passes for 190 yards and three scores in eight games. He’s coming off his third 100-yard game of the season after rushing for 143 yards in the loss to Buffalo last week. He has a juicy matchup against one of the worst run defenses in the NFL in Week 9. The Lions rank 30th in rushing yards allowed (1,084), 32nd in rushing touchdowns allowed (13) and 28th in yards allowed per carry (5.1). You can see the rest of McClure’s NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Week 9

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure’s NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 9’s Sunday slate? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won millions with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.