NFL DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, stacks for Week 6, 2022 include Tyler Lockett

Rookie running backs are making their presence felt in NFL DFS lineups. Breece Hall had nearly 200 total yards last week, while Dameon Pierce had, perhaps, the week’s singular highlight after he broke seven tackles on a single play. NFL DFS injuries have forced Tyler Allgeier and Kenneth Walker III into more pronounced roles, and even seventh-rounder Isiah Pachecho has flashed for the Chiefs. Rookie backs may not be household names yet, but they can certainly provide value as NFL DFS picks. Before making any NFL DFS Picks for Week 6, be sure to see the NFL DFS advice, strategy and player projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Week 6

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS Picks for Week 6 is Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson at $6,000 on DraftKings and $7,500 on FanDuel. With Damien Harris only receiving four carries last week due to a hamstring injury, Stevenson responded with the best game of his young career. The second-year back racked up 175 yards from scrimmage and earned high praise from the normally tight-lipped Bill Belichick, who afterwards said, “[Stevenson] is a good all-around back. Love him. Love him.”

Fantasy owners should love the matchup Stevenson is blessed with on Sunday against the Browns. Cleveland has allowed the third-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs despite facing four teams that rank among the bottom 11 in rushing yards. Last week, Austin Ekeler had 199 total yards and two scores, while his backup, Joshua Kelley, added 82 yards and a touchdown.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett at $5,600 on DraftKings and $7,500 on FanDuel. After a quiet season-opener, Lockett has rebounded over the last four games by averaging 94.5 receiving yards per contest. He ranks among the top 10 in both receptions (32) and receiving yards (406).

While Russell Wilson had favored DK Metcalf over Lockett the past two seasons, Geno Smith has gone back to the latter as the team’s No. 1 wideout. Lockett tops Metcalf in receptions and yards, and they have the same number of touchdowns. On Sunday, Seattle faces an Arizona team that Lockett has feasted on. Over his last four games versus the Cardinals, Lockett posted at least 100 total yards in three of them, and in one of those games he had a monstrous 15-200-3 stat line. You can see the rest of McClure’s NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Week 6

