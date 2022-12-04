NFL DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, stacks for Week 13, 2022 include Derrick Henry

NFL daily Fantasy football players always have to keep a close eye on NFL DFS injuries, but there are going to be several game-time decisions that could have a Massive impact on your Week 13 NFL DFS strategy. Justin Fields and Aaron Rodgers are both trending toward playing in a 1 pm ET kickoff between the Bears and Packers, but how does their status impact the prospects of Fantasy-relevant players like David Montgomery, Chase Claypool, Aaron Jones and Christian Watson? Can you trust ailing players like Travis Etienne (foot) and Jerry Jeudy (ankle) in your NFL DFS lineups? Before making any NFL DFS Picks for Sunday’s Slate on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Week 13

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS Picks for Week 13 is Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins at $7,200 on DraftKings and $8,300 on FanDuel. Higgins has been dominant over the last two weeks with 16 catches for 262 yards and a touchdown. The former Clemson star is currently 10th in receiving yards (826), while his 10.2 yards per target ranks 11th among wideouts.

Ja’Marr Chase (hip) has a chance of returning to the Cincinnati lineup this week, but he could be on a pitch count and this wide receiver tandem peacefully coexisted throughout the 2021 season and the first two months of 2022. In what should be a high-scoring battle with the Chiefs, you can expect there to be plenty of targets to go around on Sunday. Kansas City ranks 21st in passing yards allowed and 30th in passing touchdowns allowed.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Titans running back Derrick Henry at $8,100 on DraftKings and $8,800 on FanDuel. Opportunity is king in NFL daily fantasy football and no one has received more touches through the first 12 weeks of the season than Henry. He’s had 23 more rush attempts than any other player and nine more touches than anyone.

Henry has also reached at least 100 scrimmage yards in eight of his last nine games, racking up 1,219 yards and nine touchdowns during that span while also throwing a touchdown pass. Henry grinds on defenses with his 247-pound frame and you can expect to see another heavy dose of him on Sunday as the Titans try to keep the ball out of Philadelphia’s hands. You can see the rest of McClure’s NFL DFS advice here.

