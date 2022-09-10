NFL DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, stacks for Week 1, 2022 include Travis Kelce

Finding a diamond in the rough is always the goal when filling out your NFL DFS lineups. These players are inexpensive yet outproduce their listed price tags, which is the dream scenario in any NFL DFS strategy. Last year, Week 1 saw players like Jameis Winston, Corey Davis and Melvin Gordon finish in the top five at their position. Predicting who will exceed expectations this year won’t be easy, but knowing the NFL DFS matchups and NFL DFS Trends gives you a head start in finding those Hidden gems. For example, Washington allowed the most passing touchdowns and rushing yards to opposing QBs last year, so its Week 1 opponent, Trevor Lawrence, could get a boost in the NFL DFS player pool. Before setting your NFL DFS lineups for Week 1 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. They took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1 percent in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values ​​that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS Picks for Week 1 is Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey ($8,500 on DraftKings and $9,500 on FanDuel). McCaffrey has played just 10 games over the last two seasons, but he was no less productive in those games compared to his 2019 All-Pro season. He averaged 115.9 total yards with four total touchdowns across those 10 contests.

While there’s justifiable concern about McCaffrey holding up over a full season, there’s not the same level of worry for a single game. Week 1 is as healthy as McCaffrey will be all season and it has shown throughout his career. Across five career Week 1 games, McCaffrey has averaged 84 rushing yards, 58.2 receiving yards and scored four total TDs.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at $6,600 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel. Kelce is as consistent as any skill position player in the league, as he’s finished either first or second in tight end Fantasy points the last six seasons. Last year’s stat line of 92-1,125-9 could be improved across the board with Tyreek Hill’s departure.

Kelce played four games when Hill was sidelined in 2019 and averaged 6.3 catches for 87.8 yards during this stretch, both numbers above his career averages. Elite Fantasy tight ends also exploited Kelce’s Week 1 opponent, the Cardinals, last season, as George Kittle and Dalton Schultz combined for 12 catches, 155 yards and a TD across two games. With Patrick Mahomes unsure of what he can expect from his new group of receivers, look for him to target a trustworthy option like Kelce very often in the season-opener. See the rest of McClure’s NFL DFS player pool here.

