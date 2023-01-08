NFL DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, advice for Week 18, 2023 include Najee Harris

The formula for the New England Patriots on Sunday is simple: Beat the Buffalo Bills and claim the final wild-card spot in the AFC playoff picture. It’s a tall task against a team that still has a No. 1 seed to play for, but part of a successful NFL DFS strategy for Week 18 will be targeting teams who still have the incentive to play their starters. Does that mean you should consider players like Josh Allen, Rhamondre Stevenson and Stefon Diggs for your Week 18 NFL DFS lineups? Which NFL DFS stacks should you target? Before making any NFL DFS Picks for Week 18 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. They took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values ​​that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he’s already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Week 18 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his Picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Week 18

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS Picks for Week 18 is Steelers running back Najee Harris at $6,100 on DraftKings and $7,200 on FanDuel. After leading the NFL in touches (381) and making the Pro Bowl in his rookie season with 1,667 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns, Harris had an inauspicious start to his 2022 season. However, he appears to have turned a corner.

Harris has had five games of 85 rushing yards or more in his last eight contests and has produced a total of 700 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns during that span. He’s coming off his first 100-yard rushing game of the season last week in a critical win over the Ravens and finished with a total of 123 scrimmage yards and a score. Now, he’ll take on a Browns run defense that ranks 25th, and he’s produced 387 scrimmage yards while scoring in all three games he’s played against Cleveland.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson at $9,100 on DraftKings and $9,000 on FanDuel. Jefferson won’t turn 24 until June, but he’s already piled up 320 catches for 4,787 yards and 25 touchdowns in his illustrious three-year career and enters Sunday leading the NFL in receptions (124) and receiving yards (1,771).

Jefferson has 10 games with 100 yards receiving or more this season and has 23 for his career, including four 100-yard games in five career starts against the Bears. Chicago’s secondary has been decimated and the Bears are still in the hunt for the No. 1 overall pick. Expect Jefferson to get his numbers early just as he did in the first matchup with the Bears, catching seven passes for 91 yards in the first quarter on the way to 12 for 154 in the 29-22 win. You can see the rest of McClure’s NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Week 18

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure’s NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won over $2 million with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.