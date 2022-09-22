NFL DFS Thursday Night Football picks: Steelers vs. Browns Fantasy lineup advice for DraftKings, FanDuel

The Week 3 NFL schedule opens with a Matchup between longtime AFC North rivals on Thursday Night Football. Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett, and the Cleveland Browns will host Mitchell Trubisky, Najee Harris, and the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Both teams are coming off disappointing Week 2 losses, but there were players on both sides who delivered for NFL DFS lineups. With an Over/Under of only 38 points, the Browns vs. Steelers Matchup projects to be low scoring, making it imperative that you have the right players in your TNF NFL DFS lineups. Are Chubb and Harris must-start options in your Showdown NFL DFS strategy? Would it make sense to focus on a star wide receiver, quarterback, tight end, or D/ST in your Steelers vs. Browns DFS strategy? Amari Cooper, Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, Jacoby Brissett, and Pat Freiermuth could all be impact NFL DFS Picks on Thursday Night Football.

Kaylor is an NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his Fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

In the Broncos vs. Seahawks Week 1 Monday Night Football matchup, Kaylor listed Denver wide receiver Jerry Jeudy as one of his top Showdown DFS picks. The result: Jeudy hauled in four passes for 102 yards and a touchdown and was the highest scoring Fantasy player in the game.

In the Week 2 Monday night double-header, Kaylor called for a huge night from Buffalo wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The two-time Pro Bowler would go on to catch 12 passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns and was the highest scoring DFS player on the slate.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Steelers vs. Browns is TNF

One of Kaylor’s top NFL DFS Picks for Week 3 Thursday Night Football is Browns Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb. The 26-year-old is coming off a three-touchdown performance in Week 3, and Kaylor is projecting a heavy workload for the former Georgia star on Thursday Night Football.

“Nick Chubb is the highest-priced player in this game and will likely be chalked, but I expect him to be the highest NFL DFS scorer in this matchup. Cleveland’s already strong Offensive line will be even better with Jack Conklin returning to action, and the team clearly wants to avoid putting the game into Jacoby Brissett’s hands. I’m projecting 20 or more touches for Chubb on Thursday night.” You can see the rest of Kaylor’s NFL DFS Picks here.

