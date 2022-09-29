NFL DFS Thursday Night Football picks: Dolphins vs. Bengals Fantasy lineup advice for DraftKings, FanDuel

The 2022 Week 4 NFL schedule opens with a Matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football. The host Bengals will try to build off an impressive 27-12 win over the New York Jets in Week 3, while the undefeated Dolphins are coming off a thrilling 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills. In a game between two teams with high-powered offenses, rostering the right mix of players is imperative for successful NFL DFS lineups. Are Tagovailoa and Burrow must-start options in your Thursday Showdown NFL DFS strategy? Would it make sense to build your NFL DFS stacks around a star wide receiver, quarterback, tight end, or defense? Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill, Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon, and Mike Gesicki could all be impact NFL DFS Picks in your Bengals vs. Dolphins NFL DFS strategy on Thursday Night Football.

Before making any Thursday NFL DFS Picks for Bengals vs. Dolphins on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel of your own, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is an NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings’ NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his Fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks .

In Week 1 Monday Night Football, Kaylor listed Denver wide receiver Jerry Jeudy as one of his top Showdown DFS Picks and the former Alabama star was the highest scoring Fantasy player in the game. In Week 2 MNF, Kaylor called for a huge night from Buffalo wide receiver Stefon Diggs and he delivered 12 receptions for 148 yards and three touchdowns. In Week 3 TNF, Kaylor dominated with the Cleveland duo of Amari Cooper and Nick Chubb. Last week, he was all over Dallas wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who was the highest scorer in the game.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to Dolphins vs. Bengals on Thursday Night Football Week 4 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his Picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Dolphins vs. Bengals are TNF

One player Kaylor will roster in his Bengals vs. Dolphins TNF DFS Picks is Cincinnati wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. The second-year wideout is tied with Stefon Diggs and Cooper Kupp for the most targets in the league through the first three weeks (35), and his rapport with quarterback Joe Burrow is undeniable. Kaylor believes this trend will continue on Thursday Night Football, when Chase will post week-winning numbers against a banged-up Miami secondary.

“Chase is coming off back-to-back sub-standard performances by his lofty standards, and this game could wind up being a shootout. Chase is a high-volume wide receiver, averaging 12 targets per game thus far. With Miami All- Pro cornerback Xavien Howard battling a groin injury, the opportunity for Chase to break off multiple explosive plays is there. I am projecting Chase to post another double-digit target game and he will be one of my top choices for Captain and MVP roster spots on Thursday night,” Kaylor told SportsLine. You can see the rest of Kaylor’s NFL DFS Picks here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Bengals vs. Dolphins on TNF

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued option that could explode for huge numbers for Thursday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of Kaylor’s TNF DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football? And which under-the-radar DFS Picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who already won a single-game Millionaire Maker tournament in 2022, and find out.